Alien fans attending this year’s SXSW festivities are in for an otherworldly treat. Today, FX has announced a truly out-of-this-world experience that will allow event-goers to step into the universe of the upcoming series, Alien: Earth. A newly released teaser gives prospective attendees a look at what to expect when the immersive experience crashes into Austin on March 7 and 8. In addition to some fun photo ops and exclusive merch, the set-up will give fans a chance to walk around a crash site where they’ll discover previously unreleased details about the highly anticipated production.

The teaser shows the doomed spacecraft as it plummets towards the Earth’s surface, on a collision course with Austin, Texas. As the ship goes up in flames, a message warns readers that the previously contained cargo has been let loose from its holding — pointing to a grim reality for any humans unlucky enough to cross its path.

Although the teaser doesn’t share any close-up details about what to expect from the experience itself, we’d say that the ship will be nearly unrecognizable by the time it makes an impact in Austin. What we do know is that upon arrival, attendees will be scanned to ensure that no parasites have latched on for a ride before being handed official credentials and information about their directive. From there, they’ll set off on their own into the depths of what remains of the craft, where aliens roam freely and prepare to leave their mark on their new home.

‘Alien: Earth’ Will Touch Down This Summer

The first live-action series to spawn from the universe first created by Ridley Scott through his sci-fi horror classic Alien (1979), Alien: Earth sees the threat come to the third rock from the sun in the year 2120 after a spacecraft smashes onto our planet. Sent out to investigate and contain possible threats, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and her fellow soldiers embark on a deadly mission — but they never could have imagined what’s waiting for them along the way.

Joining Chandler in Noah Hawley’s (Fargo) latest team-up with FX is a lineup of talent that includes Timothy Olyphant (Scream 2), Alex Lawther (Goodbye Christopher Robin), Babou Ceesay (Badlands), Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Lily Newmark (A Brixton Tale), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), David Rysdahl (No Exit), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Moe Bar-El (The Bureau), Erana James (The Wilds), Diem Camille (Ripple) and Jonathan Ajayi (Vigil).

Check out the teaser for SXSW’s Alien: Earth experience above and step into the Xenomorph-filled world on March 7 and 8 at 318 E 5th St. Lot, Austin, TX.