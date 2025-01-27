The deadliest organism in the universe is on a collision course with humanity in the new teaser for Alien: Earth. For the first time in Alien history, the deadly Xenomorph is headed for the franchise's futuristic Earth. The new series will premiere on FX and Hulu this summer. In the teaser, we race through the dank, industrial corridors of a spaceship as a warning announcement plays over the intercom. It's all shot from a POV perspective, but our subject is clearly in distress — and we understand why, as we see fleeting glimpses of the limbs and tail of a facehugger from just outside their range of vision.

When the subject finally (and seemingly fatally) hits a viewport, the point of view travels outside to see that the ship is headed for Earth — and is already starting to enter its atmosphere. All of this is accompanied by the screeching, discordant notes that have been associated with the Alien franchise since the 1979 film's chilling theatrical trailer. The series will make Earthfall this summer; no exact release date has yet been revealed.

What Is 'Alien: Earth' About?

Image via Hulu

The series centers around a spaceship that crashes to Earth decades before Ellen Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew had their deadly encounter with the Xenomorph. As a recovery crew searches the wreckage for survivors, they discover, much to their horror, that something has indeed survived the crash. The question then becomes if anyone on Earth will survive... Sydney Chandler (Pistol) will star as Wendy, a meta-human with the body of an adult woman and the mind of a child, while Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) will play her synthetic mentor and protector, Kirsh. It will also feature David Rhysdahl (Oppenheimer), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze), Alex Lawther (Andor), Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Diem Camille (Bad Bitch), Moe Bar-El (The Bureau), Adrian Edmondson (A Spy Among Friends), Jonathan Ajayi (The Drifters), Lily Newmark (A Gentleman in Moscow), and Erana James (We Were Dangerous).

Alien: Earth is created and showrun by Noah Hawley, who brought another classic movie to the small screen in the form of FX's Fargo anthology series. It comes on the heels of a reignited Alien-mania; Alien: Romulus, the first theatrical franchise entry in seven years, was a solid critical and commercial hit last summer, grossing over $350 million at the box office.

Alien: Earth will premiere this summer on FX and Hulu; no precise premiere date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the new teaser for Alien: Earth below.