Just a few days before Alien: Romulus is set to make its grand debut onto streaming via Hulu, Disney+ is giving audiences a fresh look at the upcoming series, Alien: Earth. One of many titles in the streamer’s latest sizzle reel that also gave viewers a quick glimpse at the next season of The Bear and the highly-anticipated sophomore installment of Andor, the teaser gives us a view of the TV show’s leading character along with a few other bits of important information.

An aerial shot captures a river surrounded by mountains before cutting to the halls of a spaceship that looks very reminiscent to the colors and design used by Fede Alvarez in Alien: Romulus. We see some presumed humans pop out from the ocean before getting a solid peek at Sydney Chandler’s character, who will be the project’s primary protagonist. What would an Alien-centered teaser be without a Xenomorph? For that, we have a piece of what appears to be recycled footage from the previous look that dropped back in September - but we aren’t complaining!

Making history as the cast of the first live-action small-screen series to come from the beloved franchise is a lineup that includes Timothy Olyphant (Scream 2), David Rysdahl (No Exit), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Diem Camille (Bad Bitch), Moe Bar-El (The Bureau), Adrian Edmondson (3 Body Problem), Jonathan Ajayi (The Drifters), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion), and Erana James (We Were Dangerous).

What Will ‘Alien: Earth’ Be About?

Following in the footsteps of Alien: Romulus, series creator, Noah Hawley (Fargo) isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel with Alien: Earth. Instead of setting it in the future and down the timeline from the movies we’ve come to know and love, the show will serve as a prequel story to Ridley Scott’s cinematic masterpiece that started it all, 1979’s Alien. The show will take place a full three decades before Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) first out-of-this-world adventure, with the logline reading,

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”

You can check out the latest sneak peek teaser for Alien: Earth above in Disney+’s 2025 sizzle reel.