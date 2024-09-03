In space, no one can hear you scream, but on Earth, the shouts for help will echo when Alien: Earth arrives on FX on Hulu in 2025. Now that Labor Day has come to a close, and we officially head bravely into the fall and winter, the new year is just around the corner, and with it is our first peek at Noah Hawley’s (Fargo) latest project. Some of those who caught Alien: Romulus in cinemas were lucky enough to see the teaser for what will be the first Alien-centered TV series, but for the rest of us, today’s the day. Along with the sneak peek, the team also revealed what the show’s plot will entail, which you can read about below.

In the teaser, the sun can be seen rising over our planet, but it’s quickly revealed that we aren’t looking directly at Earth at all. Instead, it’s the reflection of Earth on the shiny black head of a Xenomorph which promptly opens its mouth wide and shows off its chompers for the camera before the first teaser cuts out. For those who have tuned into FX or Hulu for any of Ryan Murphy’s horror series, the promo is very much giving a similar type of energy.

What Will ‘Alien: Earth’ Be About?

As the title suggests, the action for the franchise’s break into live-action television won’t take place in space but will instead touch down on the third rock from the Sun. The official logline reads:

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”

Along with Chandler, who holds credits in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and the Apple TV+ series Sugar, Alien: Earth will also feature performances from a slew of familiar names including Timothy Olyphant (Scream 2), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Babou Ceesay (Into the Badlands), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Adrian Edmondson (3 Body Problem), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (A Brixton Tale), Diem Camille (The Great Silence) and Moe Bar-El (The Bureau).

With Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus gobbling up milestone after milestone at the worldwide box office, Hawley’s series will have big boots to fill. Over the years, Alien fans have certainly seen some hits and misses, so we’re eager to see how a TV takeover works. You can check out the first official teaser and logline for Alien: Earth above.

In the meantime, Alien: Romulus is available to watch in theaters.

