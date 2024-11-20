FX on Hulu is putting out a very one-of-a-kind pregnancy announcement today with the arrival of a new teaser for the upcoming sci-fi series, Alien: Earth. Timed perfectly with the recent news that there very well may be aliens living in the ocean (finally, justice for those suffering from thalassophobia), the short peek offers a terrifying look into the chaos that will ensue when the show arrives in the summer of 2025. Our latest piece of Alien: Earth content features a voiceover that sets the show’s timeline in 2120 and reveals that this will be the year that “Mother Earth is expecting”. Sure, it’s a little cheesy, but we still have hope! After all, the last bit of footage that we received via a sizzle reel, gave us more of a view into the world that awaits. While a Xenomorph makes its beautiful snarling face shown in today’s teaser, it is unfortunately the same (or at least a very similar) shot that we saw from the project’s grand reveal back in September.

We’ve got a lot of faith in the first live-action series to come from the franchise first started by Ridley Scott back in 1979. Depending on who you ask, the movies had their time of ebbing and flowing between masterpieces and straight-up trash, but Fede Alvarez’s summer blockbuster, Alien: Romulus, seems to have put things back on track. The series will pull the action out of orbit and onto our planet, after a strange spaceship crash lands on Earth. It’s here that a young woman and a group of soldiers discovers what so many before them have seen right before they die, with the feared Xenomorph officially stepping out onto Earth’s runway.

Who’s In ‘Alien: Earth’?

If you were hoping for Sigourney Weaver to make her return as Ellen Ripley in Alien: Earth, you’re going to want to think again. Keeping up with the theme from Romulus, which introduced an entirely new cast of characters to the fold, the TV series will feature the talents of Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling), Timothy Olyphant (Scream 2), Alex Lawther (For People in Trouble), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Essie Davis (The Babadook), David Rysdahl (The Revival), Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze), Jonathan Ajayi (Play It Safe), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together), Moe Bar-El (The Bureau), Lily Newmark (A Brixton Tale), Erana James (The Changeover) and Diem Camille (The Great Silence). While the TV show may not feature Weaver’s Ellen Ripley or the final lady of Romulus, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine, Chandler’s character will lead the pack, meaning that the show will follow the movie series’ footprint of making the main protagonist a female.

Check out the latest teaser to touch down from Alien: Earth above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about when to expect the out-of-this-world series in 2025.