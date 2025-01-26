A Xenomorph looms over the Earth in the new poster for Alien: Earth. The upcoming TV series will be the franchise's first venture on the small screen. It will debut on FX and Hulu this summer. The poster features H.R. Giger's most famous creation, the Xenomorph, baring its jagged teeth (both sets of them!) with the lights of Earth from orbit reflected in the glossy dome atop its head; it also features the ominous tagline, "We were safer in space."

So far, details on the series have been scarce; it will center around a ragtag group who have to stop one of the rapacious aliens when it crashes to Earth aboard a derelict spaceship. The series will take place thirty years before Ellen Ripley and the crew of the Nostromo (and moviegoers) had their first encounter with the nigh-unstoppable extraterrestrial in 1979's Alien. The series' terrestrial setting is a first for the franchise. Save for Alien vs. Predator and its sequel, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, the series has taken place in space and on a variety of alien worlds; and even those took place on the contemporary Earth of the Predator franchise, rather than the future Earth that has only been glimpsed in the Alien franchise. The series is the brainchild of Noah Hawley, who created the Fargo TV series for FX.

Who Stars in 'Alien: Earth'?

Image via FX

Sydney Chandler (Sugar) will have the lead role in the series; she will play Wendy, a meta-human with the body of a grown woman but the mind of a child. Her android mentor and protector, Kirsh, will be played by Timothy Olyphant (Justified). It will also star David Rhysdahl (Oppenheimer), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze), Alex Lawther (Andor), Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Diem Camille (Bad Bitch), Moe Bar-El (The Bureau), Adrian Edmondson (3 Body Problem), Jonathan Ajayi (The Drifters), Lily Newmark (A Gentleman in Moscow), and Erana James (We Were Dangerous).

The Alien franchise has recently emerged from hibernation. It had lain dormant since 2017's Alien: Covenant, which underperformed with critics and audiences, but Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus proved to be a surprise hit last summer. Álvarez is already working on a sequel; contrary to rumors, it will not involve the return of Sigourney Weaver's Ripley.

Alien: Earth will premiere on FX and Hulu this summer: no exact release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

