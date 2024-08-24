The Big Picture Disney tried to bring Alien to the park, but the Imagineers thought it was too dark for a Disney ride.

Despite efforts to create a milder version of the xenomorph, ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter was too frightening.

The show left children in tears and eventually closed in 2003, being replaced by Stitch's Great Escape.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a place where dreams are said to come true. It’s been the premiere vacation destination for families (not to mention several sitcoms) since it opened on October 1, 1971. In the more than five decades since opening plenty of expansions and attractions have come and gone from the park, not to mention IPs and franchises. The 1990s were a particularly explosive time for, not just Magic Kingdom, but for Disney’s theme park division as a whole. CEO Michael Eisner and President/Chief Operating Officer, Frank Wells, brought many popular franchises to the parks, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones. These iconic properties fit perfectly into Disney’s mode of storytelling in the parks at the time, and the powers that be were eager to bring more external films in for adaptation.

However, not every prevalent picture would fit in so easily, as both Disney and their newly minted partner, George Lucas would find out when they attempted to bring an attraction based on Alien to the destination. Behind-the-scenes disagreements, coupled with development issues resulted in a jarring presentation. While in space, “no one can hear you scream,” the big wigs at Disney certainly could.

An 'Alien' Ride Was Going to Help Bring Teenagers Into Disney Parks

The term “Imagineer” brings smiles to the faces of Disney fans everywhere. The group of creatives is responsible for designing and executing attractions and experiences for Disney Parks around the world. A 2019 documentary series on Disney+ covered their dynamic history: the good, the bad, and the hopeful. Per the series, Michael Eisner and Frank Wells were eager to modernize both Disneyland and Walt Disney World when they joined the Disney organization. A lot of their effort revolved around bringing the teenage demographic into the parks. At the time, teenagers were not invested in the Disney brand, so Eisner consulted his adolescent son for advice.

Eisner realized that Disney had to up the thrill factor of the parks, but bringing in off-the-shelf rollercoasters and thrill experiences wouldn’t work in Disney’s highly themed destinations. In the decades before Disney purchased Lucas Films, the company hadn’t produced many live-action hits for their desired demographic. Thus, they began to look for companies with whom they could partner to create big thrills. As stated in Behind the Attraction, Disney’s executives decided to partner with Star Wars creator George Lucas. The series reveals that Lucas has been a lifelong Disneyland fan, and even attended the park on its second day of operation. Indeed, it was a match made in franchise heaven when Disney’s Imagineers rolled out Star Tours in 1987 and Indiana Jones Adventure in 1995. These successes led to expansions that continue at Disney Parks to this day with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and a new version of Indiana Jones recently announced for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With their goal of bringing teens into the parks met, Eisner was keen on bringing more popular franchises but found himself at odds with his partners at Imagineering when he suggested introducing Alien as their next big thrill.

Imagineers Thought ‘Alien’ Was Too Dark To Be a Disney Ride

Close

Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien shocked and thrilled audiences when it hit theaters in 1979. Followed by the equally successful Aliens in 1986, the frightening space epic set up a massive franchise. Per MentalFloss, Eisner had pursued bringing Alien into the parks around the same time the company was romancing the idea of including Star Wars. The proposal was to build an intense attraction called Nostromo (after the ship in Alien) and would have enlisted guests to battle the infamous xenomorph. But, according to BloodyDisgusting, many of Disney’s Imagineers were not on board with the idea. Mostly composed of Imagineers who worked for Walt Disney, the opposing creatives didn’t think that Alien’s R-rated material had a place in the park. The younger generation didn’t feel the same, yet Nostromo never reached the planning stage. But Eisner didn’t give up on including Scott’s most iconic film at Walt Disney World. He and the group of enthusiastic Imagineers created a realistic Alien-based sequence for Disney/MGM Studios’ The Great Movie Ride. The sequence put guests in the middle of the final battle on the Nostromo, complete with a xenomorph attack. That still wasn’t enough for Disney’s top brass, however.

George Lucas' ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter Was Terrifying

Image via Lucasfilm

Following their successful collaboration on Star Tours, Eisner approached Lucas about overseeing an Alien attraction that was now being called Alien Encounter. According to MentalFloss, Lucas, who was working on the Indiana Jones Adventure at the time, agreed with the majority of the Imagineers. He felt that Alien wasn’t the right fit for a Disney Park. However, the master of sci-fi did agree to work on an extraterrestrial-based attraction inspired by Alien, but one that would not include a xenomorph. With Lucas agreeing to help develop the project, Eisner agreed. But the team ended up creating something just as terrifying as the classic film. Opening first at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom with plans of being replicated for Disneyland, ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter was anything but family-friendly.

Magic Kingdom guests enter what’s meant to be an exhibition put on by X-S Tech. The alien company is demonstrating their new invention: a galaxy teleportation device. But, when guests enter the theater-in-the-round display hall, things go terribly wrong. The demonstrators were planning on sending their leader, Chairman L.C. Clench (Jeffrey Jones), to Earth, but accidentally sent a bloodthirsty alien creature. Brought to life by a massive audio-animatronic, the creature was meant to substitute the abandoned xenomorph. But the monster, which was meant to be the less frightening option, terrified audiences. What’s more, the show was a sensory experience!

The creature escapes and the theater goes dark. Using compressed air, in-seat speakers, and restraints over the guest’s shoulders, the alien got up close in personal with the audience. If that wasn’t scary enough, a gag insinuates that the alien kills a Disney Cast Member on the catwalk above the guests. Water would pour down on the audience to evoke blood spilling. The creature is eventually caught and teleported back, but the experience left many guests shaken. While signs were placed out front warning of the show’s dark nature, many felt the show was far too frightening for Magic Kingdom Park.

An article from Palm Beach Post says that children would often leave the show in tears, with author Karal Ann Marling telling the Ottawa Citizen “This is the first time in a Disney park you're really, authentically scared.” While the show received praise from Eisner’s desired demographic, the mostly negative response to ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter led to its closure in 2003. The show was never expanded and was replaced by Stitch’s Great Escape. A similar premise to its predecessor, Stitch’s Great Escape replaced the evil alien with the lovable Stitch character. Bringing Alien into a Disney Park was always going to be risky. The horrific nature of the film kept it from ever being properly developed into its own attraction. George Lucas’ and Michael Eisner’s attempt to create a milder version of the xenomorph backfired, and they accidentally created the most frightening experience that’s ever been built within the gates of the Magic Kingdom. But the legacy of Alien continues strong, and audiences can experience a new level of terror with the franchise’s latest entry, Alien: Romulus.

Alien is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu