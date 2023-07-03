Audiences are one step closer to returning to the world of the Alien franchise, as production has wrapped on the latest feature from said series. It's been more than five years since the last time the xenomorphs were seen on the big screen, and expectations are high surrounding this new horror tale featuring some of the most iconic movie monsters in history. Fede Álvarez was behind the camera for the new adventure, while plot details regarding the project he has been working on for the past couple of years are being safely kept under wraps. Even if the premise for the movie hasn't been revealed yet, some of its cast members are already confirmed to star.

Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and David Jonsson will be some of the faces that will bring the new characters to life, setting the stage for yet another brave group of people facing the creatures designed for killing. The film is set work as a standalone installment, meaning that it won't be connected to the narrative Ridley Scott had been establishing with the prequel movies during the last decade. The strategy might work when it comes to attracting new audiences to the franchise that has been around for over four decades. Trapped in deep space without any resources to escape, characters from earlier entries have done their best to survive the claws of the xenomorphs.

The last time the classic monster appeared in cinemas was during the events of Alien: Covenant. Directed by Scott himself, the prequel continued the story introduced in Prometheus, where the filmmaker attempted to explain why the alien race known as Engineers could be capable of creating such an aggressive monster. While Michael Fassbender's David turned out to be an extremely compelling protagonist, the prequel didn't resonate well with audiences, grossing only around $240 million at the worldwide box office. The result of the investment, combined with the timing of Disney acquiring Fox provoked the franchise to remain dormant for a few years, but its future looks very bright.

The Xenomorphs Crawl Into Television

Besides Álvarez's latest feature, there's another project connected to the Alien franchise in development. A television series set in the universe originated by Ridley Scott in 1979 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu in the near future. With Noah Hawley involved with creating the new story, the plot will be set on Earth in the near future, effectively becoming the first project from the franchise to visit out planet. The show is gearing up for production to start later this year.

