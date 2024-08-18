The Big Picture Every installment in the Alien franchise resembles the format of haunted house horror movies.

Each Alien movie stalks its characters through dark environments, turning familiar settings into perfect Xenomorph playgrounds.

Characters sweat and get spooked as they scramble for survival, highlighting the unpredictability of encounters with Xenomorphs.

Who doesn't love a good haunted house? The long and dark hallways, sweat-soaked people searching around corners, the thrill of that loud crack in the dark you can't identify the source of. The best haunted house films usually rely on the tropes of ghosts and supernatural demons to supply the scares, but since 1979, the Alien franchise revolutionized the horror genre by grafting its signature junkyard tech science fiction aesthetic onto the bones of the haunted house genre. Despite never using a ghost or an old creaky house, each Alien film uses the basic structure of a haunted house film to take its relatively simple formula and mutate it into a surprising variety of subgenres that make each entry its own unique experience.

Every Alien Movie Is Framed Like a Haunted House Story

The most direct connection each Alien film has to the haunted house genre is how they are all fundamentally built on the idea of people traveling to a location they think they're familiar with, only to be swiftly terrorized by that which haunts the area. From the steamy corridors of the Nostromo in Alien to the dangerous prison colony of Fury 161 in Alien 3 to the moist caves of Origae-6 in Alien: Covenant, each film offers a new variation on environments that are allegedly meant for proper habitation, yet turn into perfect playgrounds for the Xenomorphs to prowl for their prey. All the films take place in areas that are built for civilization, be it human or otherwise, and get turned into perfect breeding grounds for a seemingly unstoppable threat. The films are unified in the sheer number of natural locations they create that offer long, dark hallways and foggy ambiance and relics of bygone eras to maximize the spook factor of a good Xenomorph jump scare. Haunted houses are so scary largely because they take the promise of domestic comfort and twist it into a nightmare you can't escape from. Similarly, the Alien franchise shows how in every place its characters have to call home, there is no escape from the influence of its greatest evil.

The Alien Movies Make It Fun to Watch the Characters Fight For Their Lives

Adding to the fun is how each film is populated with characters who have no clue what's going on and are scrambling for survival to different degrees of success. One of the highlights of a good haunted house film is how much the characters freak out at a threat that defies their expected rules of engagement, and the Alien films constantly find new angles to approach people getting scared straight by a Xenomorph. A potent running joke throughout is how it doesn't matter how allegedly smart or prepared for combat you are: when you encounter an alien, unless you're Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), you're probably going to lose all survival skills and self-implode. You can be a trash-talking Marine like Hudson (Bill Paxton) in Aliens or a well-educated geologist like Fifield (Sean Harris) in Prometheus, and you'll inevitably get snatched in the dark or abandon all courage, jump out of your shoes, and sprint through a wall like Roger Rabbit. Alien: Resurrection and Alien: Covenant particularly relish making their victims look as moronic as possible, comedically playing up their desperation for survival as they sweat and slip and slide in obedience to their subconscious death drive.

The Haunted House Format Allows Every Alien Movie To Explore a Different Tone

That ability to play with tone so freely is perhaps the biggest reason why the Alien franchise works so well by building its stories around haunted house concepts. The simplicity of the structure allows for each entry to have its own distinct tone while still respecting the tropes that are necessary to make it fit the genre. The films careen from the classic dark house template to a pulse-pounding action extravaganza; from a steamy sociological examination and a goofy camp fest to a profound exploration of humankind's purpose and a nasty slasher flick. Despite the series' allegedly inconsistent quality, each film succeeds in its basic horror roots by paying attention to its core DNA, ensuring that each entry surprises audiences by going for an entirely different flavor. It stands as a testament not just to the collective craft of filmmakers like Ridley Scott, James Cameron, David Fincher, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and now Fede Álvarez, but also to the audience's never-satiated appetite for the bare essentials of watching fools run from things that go bump in the night.

