FX president John Landgraf has given an update on the network’s Alien series from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley, saying he’s optimistic that the “show may well roll out in 2023.”

At FX’s TCA presentation, Landgraf discussed Hawley’s take on the iconic sci-fi franchise and adding to this ever-expanding universe. Landgraf stated that Hawley’s take is “very grounded,” and continued that “I think it was very conscious the fact that there’s a cinematic universe, and that while it has some flexibility, that the aesthetic that was established by Ridley Scott and continued by James Cameron is a part of that universe.”

While Scott has returned to the Alien universe in recent years with the Alien prequels Prometheus in 2012, and 2017’s Alien: Covenant, he will also be involved with this latest endeavor. Landgraf said, “Scott Free and Ridley are involved in this as producers,” but also that, “I think you’ll see some inventiveness and some originality that is uniquely Noah.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: New 'Alien' TV Series Plot Details Teased by Showrunner Noah Hawley

In adapting this world to television seems like a daunting task, but Landgraf, Hawley, and the rest of the team seem ready to take the time to make it just right. Landgraf stated:

“It’s a really big world-building exercise. Noah, with support from Scott Free, is certainly up to it. But you’re talking about designing and building sets and world-building is huge, so we’re well into it. We’re actually moving apace. You know, I have optimism, for example, that this show may well roll out in 2023. Probably will roll out in 2023, but we want to get it right.”

Landgraf also seems pretty excited about getting to handle such a well-known franchise, “You’re being given access to a really precious resource, when you’re granted access to such an important piece of IP, and it’s not something FX does a lot of.” Landgraf also mentioned that “there’s not another key piece of Fox or Disney IP that we’re working on right now,” and that “we had to get this one right, and we’re going to take whatever time it takes to do that.”

While it sounds like FX is taking great care to adapt Alien to their network, hopefully, Landgraf is right and we will see this highly anticipated new take on Alien by 2023.

KEEP READING: Andy Samberg, 'Palm Springs' Writer Team with Ben Stiller and Noah Hawley for Apple Sci-fi Project

Share Share Tweet Email

Yes, Margot Robbie Performed That Handcuff Trick Herself in 'The Suicide Squad' According to director James Gunn, Robbie is indeed a "human Swiss army knife."

Read Next