The Big Picture Alien: Isolation - The Digital Series bridges the gap between Alien and Aliens, following Amanda Ripley's search for her missing mother.

The conversion from video game to digital series adds depth to the characters and completes Amanda Ripley's story in a more introspective way.

Amanda Ripley's compelling character arc in Alien: Isolation explores themes of closure, self-sacrifice, and determination in the face of the Xenomorph threat.

Alien: Romulus has finally burst its way into theaters, and it has fans and casual viewers alike looking back at this franchise's nearly 50-year run. Were you one of the many disappointed by Ridley Scott's Alien prequels? Are you a defender of David Fincher's divisive Alien 3? However, even the most devoted horror fans may not have heard of an Alien installment that deserves more recognition — Alien: Isolation. Originally starting as a horror video game in 2014, Isolation changed shifted format in 2019 in honor of the 40th anniversary of the original 1979 film. This game-turned-digital series follows Amanda, the daughter of Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley, as she seeks to discover what happened to her mother 15 years earlier. Serving as a prequel of sorts to James Cameron's Aliens — or more appropriately, an interquel between Alien and Aliens — Alien: Isolation - The Digital Series bridges the gap and tells a familiar tale of survival in the darkest reaches of space.

What Happens in 'Alien: Isolation'?

Alien: Isolation begins with Amanda Ripley (Andrea Deck) being hired by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation to go in search of the Nostromo's official logs. The company is still seeking the truth behind what happened there, and as a result, Amanda, W-Y lawyer Nina Taylor (Emerald O'Hanrahan), and the android Christopher Samuels (Anthony Howell) find their way into the Sevastopol. At the beginning of their mission, Amanda is separated from her Torrens crewmates, putting her in the path of deadly synthetics, violent colonists, and a xenomorph, which has been stalking those on board. Things get trickier when Amanda is introduced to Henry Marlow (Sean Gilder), the incarcerated captain of the Anesidora who discovered the Nostromo's flight recorder.

Marlow explains that he and his crew found LV-426 by retracing the Nostromo's steps. It's then that one of his crew is attacked by a facehugger, and they bring her back to the Anesidora for treatment, ultimately making their way to the Sevastopol. At this point in the franchise, what comes next is not surprising to anyone except the in-world characters: A chestburster rips its way into existence and grows into a full-fledged xenomorph. Amanda realizes that Marlow's confirmation that the Nostromo was on LV-426 means something unthinkable likely happened to her mother. Of course, that only happens after she and Colonial Marshal Waits (William Hope) attempt to hunt down the xenomorph first, but this part of the ship gets ejected, trapping the creature with Amanda still inside. Forced out into space once more, Amanda fights to return to the Sevastopol. Unfortunately for the young Ripley, the Weyland-Yutani androids aboard the space station have a different agenda.

The synthetics begin killing the rest of the survivors, including Waits, on the orders of APOLLO, the station's A.I. controlled by Weyland-Yutani. Samuels attempts to convince APOLLO that the alien threat was neutralized, but to no avail, resulting in his "death." To make things worse, Amanda also discovers that her crewmate Taylor was sent by the company to retrieve one of the extraterrestrials, and she freed Marlow to find the location of LV-426. Unfortunately, there's still a threat on board the Sevastopol as more xenomorphs show up. At this time, Marlow shares with Amanda a recording from the Nostromo, in which her mother, Ellen Ripley, explains what happened to her. As Marlow overloads the Anesidora's reactor in hopes of killing all the aliens, Ripley is forced to escape to her ship, the Torrence, as the last survivor, echoing her mother's final moments in Alien before being rescued. While there's more to it than that, we'll let you enjoy the rest.

Adapting 'Alien: Isolation' From a Video Game to a Web-Series Makes the Story More Introspective

When working on the video game-to-digital series conversion, director Fabien Dubois and writer Jeff Juhasz had to pair down the content of the original game, while simultaneously adding enough new material to make things interesting. "We then made storytelling choices based on the idea that we would be going deeper into Amanda Ripley's psychology," Dubois told distribution partner IGN in 2019. "The final series is comprised of three types of scenes: brand-new scenes that are rendered from scratch, cinematics taken directly from the game, and first-person scenes from the game we re-shot, edited and inserted a CG model of Amanda Ripley." According to the director, Alien: Isolation - The Digital Series is identical to the 2014 video game in plot but effectively completes Amanda's story.

"We go further into the psyche of the characters, we added a space adventure that doesn't exist in the game, and we build out the world," the director added, noting that the way in which these stories are both told affects how we view Amanda and her character arc. The additional material made just for The Digital Series is noticeable, and there are certainly things cut out from the original gameplay of Isolation that aren't missed in this tighter take on the narrative. In many ways, this feels like a step further in the right direction concerning video game-based web series (Terminator Salvation: The Machinima Series comes to mind), taking what worked in the original medium and adapting it better for general audiences.

But the biggest change is that the whole story is better framed from Amanda Ripley's distinct point of view, with most episodic installments book-ended by her narration as she recounts the events of Isolation. Not only does this give us a better launching point to get directly into Amanda's head, but it allows us to learn important details about her via narration without wasting too much time on it. One such detail concerns Amanda's fractured relationship with her stepfather, Paul Carter, a man who was left to raise Amanda after Ripley disappeared. Though that piece of information isn't vital to the series' plot, it helps us better connect with the character in a way we wouldn't have been able to in the video game. (This is also expanded upon in the official Alien: Isolation novelization.)

Amanda Ripley Is a Compelling Protagonist Who Continues the Alien Tradition

Unlike Ellen Ripley, whose motivations in Alien were pure survival (and to atone for abandoning her daughter, but that only comes in Aliens), Amanda Ripley joins the mission not for honor or glory, but because she is desperate to know the truth. More than anything, the mystery behind her mother's disappearance has haunted her for her entire life. It's defined her, and continues to define her throughout Alien: Isolation. We know from the opening of Aliens that Amanda eventually grew old, dying at the age of 66 after marrying, though she didn't have any children of her own. Perhaps Isolation gives us a brief window into why that is, helping us to better understand how Amanda wrestled with her own mother's absence, and likely not wishing to repeat that cycle herself. If Alien: Isolation is about anything, it's closure, and that satisfaction is exactly what fans get here with The Digital Series.

Alien: Isolation notes that, from her youth, Amanda was practically raised by Weyland-Yutani after what happened to her mother. In fact, they paid for everything from her school to her bail before she made herself vital to the company. Of course, like her mother, she has her own reasons for working with Weyland-Yutani. Just as Ripley sought to see the end of the Xenomorphs in Aliens, so too does Amanda seek the destruction of the very thing the company is desperate to attain in Isolation. Unsurprisingly, this puts her at odds with almost everyone in the story, and those who would help her in this quest don't exactly get a new lease on life themselves. It's a familiar story, to be sure, but this time told through an equally compelling character who is certainly not the Ripley we're used to. Amanda is more headstrong, more driven, and feels the need to prove herself in a way her mother never did.

But for all their differences, Amanda and her mother are still very similar, and that's a major part of why Alien: Isolation works — both as a video game and a digital web series. No, we're not retreading the same story beats like some of the more recent Terminator or Star Wars installments but rather, we're explore the effects of the original Alien picture through new eyes. Both women are fiercely self-sacrificing, and each has a heroic streak in them. More than that, their sheer determinism, resourcefulness, and courage give them an edge against the titular monsters that their companions sorely lack. Perhaps this is why a Ripley is always the one left standing in the best Alien adventures, where almost everyone else is devoured in the creature's tiny jaws.

'Alien: Isolation' Takes Place a Few Years Before 'Alien: Romulus'

As for where in the Alien timeline this takes place; well, that's the interesting part. According to Aliens, Amanda died about 56 years after Ripley disappeared. Alien: Isolation claims that Ripley disappeared 15 years prior to the events of the web series, when Amanda was only 11, setting the events of Isolation in the year 2137 if the original Alien took place in 2122. That means that Amanda is only 26 during the events of Isolation, with her whole life ahead of her. According to what we know from Aliens then, Amanda died in the year 2178. (The novelization of the film explains that she died from cancer, but the movie never mentions it.) Isolation also takes place only five years before the events of the interquel Alien: Romulus, meaning some minor overlap between the two is certainly possible.

If anything can be said about Alien: Isolation - The Digital Series, it's that, despite the project's video game origins, it stands truly on its own. Sure, a lot of the material is pulled from video game cutscenes and sometimes the character's mouths don't seem to move right, but if you can get past that, you're in for an exciting ride. If you've played the game already, you will likely enjoy the web series, but if you haven't (or played a little bit of it and chickened out, as this author may have), then rest assured that you don't have to be familiar with the material to enjoy The Digital Series. Before you go out to see Alien: Romulus, be sure to give Alien: Isolation a try. At the very least, it will give you closure concerning one of the most heartbreaking aspects of all Alien lore.

Alien: Isolation - The Digital Series can be streamed for free on YouTube.

