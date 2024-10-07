One of the best video games in the Alien franchise, and one of the best Alien sequels period, is finally getting a proper follow-up. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the tenth anniversary of Alien: Isolation, the game’s creative director, Al Hope, announced that a sequel is currently in early development at Creative Assembly. Hope will be back at the helm of the project, promising to share more details about the hotly-anticipated title "when we're ready." An official title or target launch platforms have yet to be announced.

Alien: Isolation takes place 15 years after the events of Ridley Scott's 1979 classic that started it all, putting players in the shoes of Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda (Andrea Deck) on a journey to the space station Sevastopol to investigate her mother's disappearance. She soon finds, however, that the station is in complete disarray thanks to the presence of a Xenomorph stalking the halls. Players have to navigate through Sevastopol in first-person, using stealth and equipment like a motion tracker to sense the extraterrestrial menace's movement through the vents and avoid an up-close and personal encounter with the various threats of the Alien universe. There are limited ways for Amanda to defend herself, outside the iconic flamethrower, making quick and quiet traversal a must to survive until the end.

In the years since its 2014 release, Isolation has seemingly only become more acclaimed by the day thanks to its stunning recreation of the claustrophobic, terrifying, and retrofuturistic style of the original Alien in a way players can experience for themselves. Probably the biggest point of praise, however, was the Xenomorph itself, which operates with an advanced A.I. that felt wildly ahead of the curve in how it was able to track down players and skulk about the station. The game's visuals remain impressive as well, further helping it stand the test of time. It received plenty of accolades at the time, notably including PC Gamer's Game of the Year 2014 award, though its impact would only become truly apparent with more distance. So influential was Isolation's release that it would come back around and affect the movies, with director Fede Álvarez taking inspiration and a few visual references for his 2024 smash hit Alien: Romulus.

Why Did an 'Alien: Isolation' Sequel Take So Long to Greenlight?

Despite all the love for the game, it's still a minor miracle that a follow-up is happening at all. Though now hailed as a survival horror masterpiece ahead of its time, it wasn't deemed a financial success for its publisher, Sega, with only 2.11 million copies sold after six months. That unfortunately left another game financially unfeasible for the team, despite a desire to make it happen by those involved at Creative Assembly. It did at the very least get a couple of downloadable expansions as well as two follow-up comics and an animated web series for those who wanted to experience Amanda's adventure without stepping onto the Sevastopol themselves.

Still, none of that compares to what a new game picking up from that cliffhanger ending could bring. Hope acknowledged that reality in his statement, saying "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear." Moreover, he gave a thank you to everyone who has played, or will soon play, Isolation for keeping the flame burning for a potential sequel all these years later. "Whether you're a nightmare mode veteran or stepping into Amanda Ripley's shoes for that thrilling first attempt (good luck!), we wanted to express our deep gratitude. It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years has been extraordinary."

For those who haven't given the original a try yet, Alien: Isolation is currently available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Read the full statement from Hope below.

Image via Sega/Creative Assembly