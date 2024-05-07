The Big Picture Tim Miller is passionate about Alien Legion as he prepares to adapt the comic for the big screen.

Miller returns to his comic book roots with the upcoming title having previously helmed Deadpool.

Tim Miller, the director known for his work on Deadpool, recently spoke with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at CCXP Mexico City during the "Directors on Directing" panel about his next project, a film adaptation of the comic book Alien Legion. Miller, an avid comic book enthusiast, told Weintraub about his personal connection to the series which has gained a solid fan base for its unique blend of science fiction and military action. Created by Carl Potts, Alien Legion is set in a universe where a militaristic legion, akin to the French Foreign Legion, is composed of various alien species, and for Miller, a self-professed comic nerd, it's like catnip. He said:

"Alien: Legion is a comic book that came out written by Carl Potts. I'm a huge comic nerd. I have the original ones that I bought. I am not that guy who just signs on to a movie because there's no passion for the source material. You gotta love it."

Miller also highlighted the straightforward appeal of the comic's premise, recalling advice from a film executive about the marketability of simply titled films. "The easiest movies to sell once you've made them, are the ones that can be explained by the title," he said. "Like Kung Fu Panda. Everybody gets it right?" According to Miller, Alien Legion offers a clear and engaging concept: "Alien: Legion, I think everybody understands what that's going to be: the French Foreign Legion with aliens."

What Is 'Alien Legion' About?

The story of Alien Legion revolves around a multi-species military unit known as Force Nomad, part of the Alien Legion, which operates under the authority of the Galactic Union. This Union is an alliance of various planets and species that maintains an army of legionnaires to uphold peace and order across galaxies. The legionnaires in Force Nomad are drawn from many different worlds, each with unique skills, cultural backgrounds, and personal histories.

The series is notable for its gritty portrayal of military life and the camaraderie among soldiers from vastly different species. Characters deal with challenges typical to military stories, such as tough training, brutal battles, and strict discipline, all while navigating the political intrigues and moral dilemmas that arise in their engagements. The story arcs often explore themes of loyalty, identity, and the harsh realities of war. Force Nomad's missions range from battling space pirates to diplomatic missions in volatile regions, offering a rich tapestry of adventures that highlight both individual heroics and the teamwork essential to their survival and success.

