As the classic science fiction horror franchise gears up for its on-screen resurgence, Alien is returning to the comic book realm with a brand-new run from Marvel. According to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, the new comic series featuring the terrifying titular creature is set to debut this spring on April 26, the franchise's annual Alien Day in reference to the moon LV-426.

While little information on the comic has been revealed, Bloody Disgusting reports that it will take place on an icy moon, where a group of scientists attempts to conduct research for water conservation. However, their research soon takes a drastic turn when they discover a long-dormant organism buried within the ice. In traditional Alien fashion, the group of characters must fight to survive against the deadly terror that awaits them. Echoing other classic sci-fi horror stories, such as The Thing, the latest run from Marvel Comics could be the fun and terrifying story that fans are exactly looking for from the series.

The most recent on-screen iteration of the franchise came with the release of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, two prequels helmed by the original film's director Ridley Scott, which received a mixed response from fans. With the divisive reception of the two films, alongside Covenant 's disappointing box office performance, the franchise eventually returned to dormancy. While the Alien franchise has seen its ups and downs throughout the years since the release of the original film in 1979, with various spinoffs and sequels, the release of a brand-new comic signifies a shift for the franchise.

RELATED: 'Alien' Series From Noah Hawley Is in Pre-Production

Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the franchise is already beginning to build momentum toward a triumphant comeback. A television series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley is currently in development, with the show already in its pre-production phase. Despite details of the series remaining under wraps, the show will reportedly take place on Earth. Alongside the eventual release of the television series, a new film is also in the works, under the working title Alien: Romulus from Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe). Principal photography is expected to begin on February 6 in Budapest, Hungary. With several projects spanning various platforms currently on the way, fans of the franchise can rejoice as Alien finally makes its terrifying return.

The first issue of Marvel's Alien comic hits shelves on April 26. Check out the cover for the brand-new comic book below: