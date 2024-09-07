When Ridley Scott's original Alien debuted in 1979, it was a unique and unexpected hit. Emerging in a landscape littered with Jedis, Wookies, Vulcans and Klingons, it seamlessly and effectively blended science fiction with the horror genre in a way that had never been done before. The resulting masterwork is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential science fiction/horror films of all time, deemed "culturally or historically significant" by the Library of Congress.

The film spawned a massive multi-media franchise, including multiple sequels that expanded the lore of the terrifying xenomorph. Now, Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus takes things back to its roots, incorporating the elements from the first two films and their prequels and proving it could deliver both box-office success and quality science fiction. Over 45 years, the Alien films have given audiences some memorable and even iconic figures, from action heroes to corporate weasels and cold-blooded AI. These are the best characters from the Alien franchise, keeping things engaging and thrilling during the constant fight against the xenomorphs.

10 Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny)

'Alien: Romulus' (2024)

Most Alien films have a final girl, a super creature slayer who can survive the whole mess, and Rain (Cailee Spaeny) certainly ranks as one of the best. While she may not have the military training of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) or the scientific knowledge of Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace), she's got as much guts, heart, and toughness as any of them. Stuck working in the mines of Jackson's Star Mining Company, a desolate, sunless place where the miners are being worked to death, she lives with her "brother" Andy (David Jonsson), another of the many Weyland Corp androids that populate the franchise.

The two are devoted to each other, so when Rain's ex asks them to help in a scheme to access an abandoned space station. When their plans go awry, Rain is the one smart enough to battle the slimy ones, outwit an evil synthetic AI, and save her brother. Spaeny deftly arcs her character from a helpless child to a weapon-wielding, battle-ready heroine worthy of Sigourney Weaver at her height.

Alien: Romulus Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Runtime 119 Minutes

9 Captain Janek (Idris Elba)

'Prometheus' (2012)

Idris Elba adds spice to just about anything he's in, and Ridley Scott's Prometheus is no exception. As Janek, he is captain of the Prometheus, a ship tasked by CEO Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) and his assistant/daughter Meredith (Charlize Theron) to travel to a distant moon and discover the origins of the human race. Janek couldn't care less about any of it, but he's a practical, reliable, steady captain who is there to do his job and get everyone home safely.

Janek seems reluctant to get involved with the high-minded goals of the mission until things go awry and he's forced to. Elba plays him as a laconic, slightly cynical anti-hero of the kind the iconic Humphrey Bogart used to play so well. Janek's the last guy to get mixed up in other people's problems until he has no choice. Then, he'll sacrifice himself for a greater cause.

8 Carter J. Burke (Paul Reiser)

'Aliens' (1986)

As weasily corporate tools go, Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) is top of the line in Aliens. A great villain and foil for Ripley, Reiser's performance comes straight out of 1980s Yuppie culture. As a representative of the ubiquitous Weyland-Yutani Corporation, he believes Ripley's story about alien eggs on board an abandoned ship in what has now become a terraforming colony and enlists her aide to investigate. Of course, he has no intention of destroying the eggs and has already ordered colonists to recover them so he can sell them for biological weapons research.

Burke is truly sinister, releasing the face-huggers so that they can implant their eggs in the crew, making it easier to smuggle them back to Earth. Pretty sleazy, huh? Burke is the kind of villain James Cameron loves to write: he's openly evil, extremely easy to hate, yet quite hard to take down. Still, Burke gets his comeuppance when the aliens attack and make a meal of him, a fitting end to a slimy character.

7 Andy (David Jonsson)

'Alien: Romulus' (2024)

Undoubtedly, some of the most interesting characters in the Alien franchise have been androids. Alien: Romulus' Andy is just the latest in a long line of Weyland-Corp-created synthetics who grapple with complex human emotions, hostile company reprogramming, and the Pinocchio Syndrome of wanting to become a real boy. A glitchy, slow, and stammering older model synthetic, Andy's been programmed by Rain's late father to protect her like a brother.

Totally devoted to doing whatever is in her best interest, he is as loyal and trustworthy as Aliens Bishop (Lance Henriksen) or Alien: Covenant's Walter (Michael Fassbender) ever was. David Jonsson's performance is right on point, with his expressive face and vulnerability giving dimension and impact to a character that could easily have been lost in the shuffle. Andy's shifting allegiances make him an interesting example of the futile and treacherous existence of the synthetics in the Alien series, and Romulus should've done more with it.

6 Chief Engineer Dennis Parker (Yaphet Kotto)

'Alien' (1979)

The late Yaphet Kotto delivered a great performance as Parker, chief engineer on board the Nostromo in the original film. He provides some much-needed comic relief with his wisecracks and rapport with assistant engineer Samuel Brett, played by another late great character actor, Harry Dean Stanton. The two play off each other brilliantly as they complain about their lower pay scale and everything else about the mission. They are like the electricians or plumbers one might hire when one's house needs an upgrade.

Let's face it: crew members in most Alien films tend to be either food for aliens or their incubators, disposable and forgettable. But Kotto gives his character su much vibrant life that he is a joy to see on screen and quite memorable all these years later. Parker and Brett feel real, and that's why it's a gut punch for the audience when they finally meet their horrible ends.

5 Science Officer Rook (Ian Holm)

'Alien: Romulus' (2024)

The appearance of an original Alien cast member in Alien: Romulus four years after the actor's death certainly surprised everyone. Still, he plays a vital role in the story and turns out to be one of the most memorable androids in the franchise. Science Officer Rook is a new version of Ash (Ian Holm), the malfunctioning android science officer responsible for bringing the Xenomorph on board the Nostromo in Alien. Romulus used Ian Holm's likeness and voice to create the new android in a way many are still trying to figure out.

Rook's not really bad; he's just programmed that way, adding further comment to the themes of humanity's relationship with technology and the ever-present danger of AI.

Rook and Ash also share a similar prime directive from the Weyland Corp. As a science officer on board the space station Renaissance, Rook's mission is to retrieve what's left of Alien's original Xenomorph and bring them to Weyland along with a serum he's been developing meant to rewrite the DNA of humans so they can survive in space. Like many other androids in the franchise, Rook's not really bad; he's just programmed that way, adding further comment to the themes of humanity's relationship with technology and the ever-present danger of AI.

4 Walter One (Michael Fassbender)

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Michael Fassbender's dual role as the ever-loyal Walter 1 and his malcontent "brother" David 8 is undeniably one of the highlights of the Scott-directed prequels. Engineered as a reformed synthetic after David 8 was deemed "too human," Walter was assigned to monitor and maintain the colonization ship Covenant. When they get a distress signal from a nearby habitable planet, they decide to land but must be rescued from attacking Neopmorphs by none other than David 8.

As Walter observes his brother in his new home, it doesn't take long for him to figure out something is wrong. The ensuing conflict between the two is fascinating to watch, and Walter soon proves to be more than a match for David's schemes. Fassbender opts for a stoic, subdued approach, playing Walter as a full-on servant without depriving him of dignity. Still, Walter is not simple-minded, retaining the trademark cunning and precision that has made other synthetics in the Alien series so famous.

3 Science Officer Ash (Ian Holm)

'Alien' (1979)

Ash is an extremely important character in the franchise because his actions set the events of the original Alien. As science officer onboard the Nostromo, it's he who gets the crew to investigate that strange signal from planet LV-426. When the search party returns with Officer Kane (John Hurt) infected with a nasty face-hugger, Ash is the one who disobeys second-in-command Ripley and breaks quarantine protocol to let him on the ship. Unbeknownst to the rest of the crew, he's actually an android sleeper agent sent by the company to bring back the alien life form at all costs.

When his true directive is discovered, he turns hostile, attacking Ripley and Parker until he malfunctions and is decapitated. Ash could easily seem like a monster almost as chilling as the Xenomorph itself, which he has great admiration and sympathy for. However, he's merely a tool serving a purpose, and his admiration for the alien speaks to his desire to break free from any pretensions of morality and embrace his calculating nature. Ian Holm's brilliant performance allowed the reveal to be a complete surprise to original audiences, and his transformation from seemingly mild-mannered by-the-book science geek into deadly agent and traitor is one of the franchise's best.

2 David 8 (Michael Fassbender)

'Prometheus' (2012) and 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

David's two-film character arc from loyal servant and surrogate son to CEO Peter Weyland to out-of-control mad scientist and enemy of the human race is another great transformation of the franchise. Assisting the crew of the Prometheus on their mission to discover the ancient Engineers of the human race, David becomes fascinated by a black mutagen goo, which he brings back aboard the ship and promptly infects Dr. Elizabeth Shaw's husband, Dr. Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green), with it. After the events of Prometheus leave David and Dr. Shaw as the only survivors, Shaw helps rebuild him, and they pilot a ship to another planet.

David promptly destroys all the non-floral life on the planet by bombing it with the black mutagen. With "dad" Peter Weyland dead, David is free to pursue his mutation experiments, seeking to create a better race with which to replace humans. Of all the already questionable Alien characters, David is the most clinical and villainous. Far surpassing his creators to the point of considering them unworthy and obsolete, David has a severe god complex and the means to see it through. He is one of the series' most fascinating figures, further elevated by Michael Fassbender's superb performance.

1 Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)

'Alien' (1979), 'Aliens' (1986), 'Alien 3' (1992), 'Alien Resurrection' (1997)