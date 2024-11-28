For every piece of good news, there is usually a drop of bad (we live with a glass half empty mentality) and that is certainly going to be the case for Alien fans this December. Just as Hulu subscribers have been busy celebrating the streaming arrival of Fede Alvarez’s cinematic masterpiece, Alien: Romulus, the platform has revealed that three movies from the film series, including the Ridley Scott-helmed original that started it all, will be leaving next month. So, if you were planning on watching the entire timeline from start to finish, you might want to get on that. The good news is that there’s still a decent chunk of time left for your Alien watch-through, as Alien, Alien 3, and Alien: Resurrection won’t be blasting off the platform until December 31.

It isn’t completely clear why Hulu will be axing these three titles from its Alien roundup, but nonetheless, they’ll be gone in just a little over a month’s time, so it’s best to sink your teeth into them now. For starters, the 1979 Sigourney Weaver-led Alien was the movie that redefined the sci-fi genre and cemented Scott’s place on the map of directors following his 1977 debut with The Duelists. Then there’s the lesser appreciated Alien 3, which followed James Cameron’s sequel, 1986’s Aliens. The third installment in the franchise was backed by David Fincher and is one of the filmmaker’s most divisive projects, landing his worst critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 44%. After the first two films in the franchise knocked audiences out of the park, this was the head scratcher that made fans wonder if maybe it was time to call it quits.

But then, thanks to Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Alien: Resurrection came around five years later in 1997, and answered that question for us. Sure, maybe the franchise should’ve come to an end, but the fourth installment scored 11% higher on Rotten Tomatoes than the one that came before it, so maybe 20th Century Studios was onto something after all? Or maybe it was just the money - who can say for sure? Regardless, this was the movie that made Weaver fully tap out as Ellen Ripley, so for that alone, it’s worth a watch, especially before it bows out from Hulu next month.

All the ‘Alien’ Movies Are Now In One Place

For now, every installment of the Alien franchise is hanging around in the same universe - Hulu. As of this article’s posting, intrigued audiences can watch the movies one by one, with Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus all on the streamer. Interested parties can even watch the two off-shoots, Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem should the seven series titles not be enough?

And, with that, you’ve been warned, with the clock now ticking down until December 31 when Alien, Alien 3, and Alien: Resurrection will leave Hulu.

