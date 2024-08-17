In 1979, an English director named Ridley Scott released his second feature-length film, Alien, a science fiction horror movie that follows the crew of a commercial spaceship and their encounter with a vicious alien lifeform. Not only was it met with critical acclaim and box office success, but Alien also launched the now legendary career of Ridley Scott as he became the father of a beloved franchise.

Forty-five years following Alien, the franchise is still seeing new entries. Director Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus releases to theaters this coming weekend, and it appears to be calling back to the claustrophobic space horrors of Scott's original. For a franchise spanning over four decades and nine entries, there is no shortage of quotable moments from the Alien movies. These are the best quotes from the Alien franchise, memorable lines that cement the saga as one of the most influential in science fiction.

10 "Serve in heaven... or reign in hell. Which is it to be?"

David (Michael Fassbender) - 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Over a decade after the events of Scott's previous sequel, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant follows the crew of a colonization vessel on their way to a distant and remote planet in hopes of building a new world. Naturally, things go awry when the crew deviates from their course to investigate a man-made signal on a nearby planet that appears to be desolate. The horrors they find there are unimaginable. After the crew of the Covenant is attacked by a pair of Neomorphs and their return shuttle is destroyed, a hooded figure saves the group and escorts them to safety.

The hooded figure is revealed to be David (Michael Fassbender), the android from the crew of the Prometheus. David has lost all semblance of protocol and is capable of dealing great harm to humans in his attempt to turn the Covenant's android, Walter, against them. This line reflects David's radical ideologies and his unwillingness to fulfill the servantry that he was designed for. David is one of the best villains of the 2010s, and Fassbender's chilling delivery makes the quote all the more potent.

9 "Did IQs just drop sharply while I was away?"

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) - 'Aliens' (1986)

Lost in space for 57 years in cryo-sleep after defeating the xenomorph that killed the crew of the Nostromo except for her, Ellen Ripely (Sigourney Weaver) is discovered by a salvaging ship and brought to a space station. Demanding an explanation behind the destruction of the Nostromo, a multi-billion dollar vessel, Ripley is questioned by a board of executives. After they fail to understand her reasoning, Ripley utters this scathing line.

If nothing else, Ripley has always been unafraid to voice her opinions and speak her mind, no matter the consequences. After barely surviving the events of Alien and witnessing the brutal deaths of her friends at the hands of a seemingly unstoppable killing machine, it's understandable that Ripley would lose patience when a board of suits tells her that the destruction of the Nostromo was avoidable. It's satisfying to see her shut them up with this scathing critique, elevated by Weaver's acidic delivery.

8 "I can't lie to you about your chances, but... you have my sympathies."

Ash (Ian Holm) - 'Alien' (1979)

Unfortunately for the crew of the Nostromo, a virtually unkillable xenomorph wasn't the only threat that they had to face. The crew's chief science officer, Ash (Ian Holm), is revealed to be an android ordered to ensure the capture and retrieval of the xenomorph. Hirs orders come directly from the crew's corporate employers; the crewmembers themselves were deemed "expendable."

After Ash attacks and attempts to kill Ripley, he is subdued by the remaining crew. Unable to fulfill his mission, Ash delivers a monologue about how he admires the xenomorph for its purity and biologically perfect construction. Ash delivers his final line with a wicked smirk, well aware of its cruelty, before being incinerated. It's a chilling final note that raises the tension even further, expertly delivered by the one and only Ian Holm.

7 "Not bad for a human."

Bishop (Lance Henriksen) - 'Aliens' (1986)

After reluctantly agreeing to travel with the space marines to the colony of Hadley's Hope, Ripley is frightened and angered to learn that Bishop (Lance Henriksen), an android, will accompany them on the mission. Her reaction is justified; the last encounter she had with an android resulted in it trying to kill her. Bishop assures Ripley that he is incapable of harming humans.

In the climax, Ripley's relationship with Bishop, and perhaps the Alien franchise's androids as a whole, comes full circle. After Bishop saves Ripley, Hicks and Newt, Ripley returns the favor and blows the queen alien out of an airlock after it stowed away on their escape shuttle. Bishop, who was severely damaged by the queen but survived, is rightfully impressed by Ripley's bravery and delivers this line, a perfect mix of sarcasm and genuine appreciation that ends the film on a positive note.

6 "...they mostly come out at night. Mostly."

Newt (Carrie Henn) - 'Aliens' (1986)

As Ripley and the space marines arrive at the ravaged colony town of Hadley's Hope, they immediately begin the search for survivors. There's evidence of a breakout of violence occurring, but the lack of bodies is certainly unsettling. Armed with motion sensors, the Marines pick up a signal and follow it, eventually finding the source: little girl Newt (Carrie Henn).

Rebecca Jordan, who preferred the name Newt, was discovered hiding in the ventilation system. Her terrified expression and disheveled appearance are disconcerting to see for a girl her age. Newt was seemingly the only surviving member of the colony and was witness to the horrors that took place. Her quote is a result of her experience with surviving a hostile environment, making her an easy character to sympathize with.

5 "I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure."

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) - 'Aliens' (1986)

After barely surviving a xenomorph ambush, Ripley and the Marines regroup and consider their options. The severity of the situation is apparent to all of them, and Ripley suggests nuking the site from orbit and eradicating the overrun colony. The Marines are quick to agree with this plan of action.

As simplistic as Ripley's plan may seem, it really would be the group's best option. A nuclear blast would be their best chance at wiping out the xenomorph infestation, and doing it from a safe distance is certainly a bonus. The leader of the remaining group, Corporal Hicks (Michael Biehn), gives the green light on Ripley's plan, sparking their close relationship. This quote effectively reflects Ripley's no-nonsense attitude when it comes to dealing with the xenomorph threat, explaining why she has managed to stay alive throughout her multiple encounters with the aliens.

4 "I admire its purity. A survivor... unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality."

Ash (Ian Holm) - 'Alien' (1979)

This dialogue is delivered as part of Ash's monologue, revealing that he is an android. He delivers some exposition regarding his purpose on the mission and the orders he was to fulfill. As part of his final words, Ash goes on to express his thoughts on the alien creature.

Being chief science officer aboard the Nostromo, it's more than believable and, frankly, expected that Ash would grow an admiration for the xenomorph aboard the ship. It's a self-sufficient and ruthless organism that does whatever it can to survive. Ash believes it to be the perfect organism (the acid blood supports that), and its survival is necessary for research purposes. Ash's delivery of this quote is chilling because he's completely right; what makes the xenomorph such a terrifying force to go against is that lack of familiarity and total absence of reasoning.

3 "I got you, you son of a b*tch."

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) - 'Alien' (1979)

Now the only surviving crew member of the Nostromo, Ripley has initiated the self-destruct sequence on the ship that will trigger a nuclear blast and kill the xenomorph. She makes it to an escape shuttle and sets off into space as the countdown continues. Ripley watches from the window of the shuttle and utters this line as the Nostromo is obliterated, seemingly claiming victory over the beast that killed her crew.

This is a very understated but meaningful quote from Alien. It marks Ripley's triumph over the xenomorph and the end of a grueling battle for survival. Unfortunately for her, however, her escape shuttle still carries a stowaway and the fight for survival continues. This quote is a memorable way to tie together Ripley's empowerment arc and is even spoken again in Alien: Covenant when Daniels (Katherine Waterston) traps a xenomorph.

2 "Game over, man. Game over!"

Hudson (Bill Paxton) - 'Aliens' (1986)

Ripley and those remaining of the ravaged group of space marines are awaiting an evacuation shuttle, which crashes and hurdles toward them in a fiery wreck. When the dust settles, the group realizes they are stranded and running out of options. Private Hudson (Bill Paxton) fails to keep his composure, speaking this now-iconic quote into existence.

Maybe the most quotable line from the Alien franchise as a whole, it can be applied to many real-life situations, and it's just fun to try to replicate Paxton's delivery. The line itself was improvised by Paxton, but it's easy to see why it was kept in the final cut. Hudson is loose-lipped when it comes to jokes and is particularly skittish in perilous situations. It's a fun quote that's short, memorable, and suitable to the narrative.

1 "Get away from her, you b*tch!"

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) - 'Aliens' (1986)

The climax of Aliens sees Ripley facing off against the queen xenomorph. When the queen begins to make an advance toward Newt, Ripley emerges from behind an industrial door, strapped into a power loader, and yells this legendary line. The odds are now even and an epic brawl takes place.

Much like the franchise itself, this badass movie quote never gets old. Its effectiveness is the result of many things: Weaver's powerful delivery, the camera movement that closes in on her as she says it, and the shrieks from the queen in response, signaling a final skirmish. The line is a cathartic realization of some of Aliens' core themes: Ripley has found a new purpose in protecting Newt and will put her life on the line to do so. Ripley is a bonafide badass, and this quote is her war cry.

