In 1979, an English director named Ridley Scott released his second feature-length film, Alien, a science fiction horror movie that follows the crew of a commercial spaceship and their encounter with a vicious alien lifeform. Not only was it met with critical acclaim and box office success, but Alien also launched the now legendary career of Ridley Scott, as he became the father of a beloved franchise.

Forty-five years later, the franchise is still seeing new entries, with director Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus releasing in theaters this past weekend to critical and audience praise. The Alien franchise has had a long and varied history, with some entries being more enjoyable to watch than others, be it because of their horror, action, or sci-fi elements working better alongside each other. With all aspects considered, this is every Alien movie ranked by rewatchability.

9 'Alien vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by Colin Strause & Greg Strause

Following the events of Alien vs. Predator (2004), a Predator ship crash lands in the Colorado wilderness. Aboard the ship, aside from the Predator pilot, is a swarm of xenomorph specimens, face-huggers and a particularly dangerous alien-predator hybrid. The residents of a small Colorado town will soon find themselves caught in the middle of a war between two of the most deadly species in the universe.

As much of a slam-dunk of a concept as Alien versus Predator would seem, neither of the two movies really did the concept justice. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem is not only the worst movie in the Alien franchise, it's just an all-around bad movie. It's hard to watch in the most literal sense; everything is so damn dark. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem might've been some gory, brainless fun if it wasn't so sloppily constructed and incoherent.

8 'Alien 3' (1992)

Directed by David Fincher

After entering cryosleep at the end of Aliens, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) crash-lands on Fiorina 161, a maximum security prison for male prisoners. The planet's environment is hostile, as are many of the prison's inmates. Unfortunately for all of them, Ripley's ship contained a stowaway. With virtually no weapons to defend themselves, Ripley and the inmates must fight for their survival against an alien threat that's only getting stronger.

Alien 3 isn't a bad movie. Considering the myriad of production issues, it's frankly a miracle that a completed movie was even made and released. What Alien 3 is, however, is incredibly bleak. Alien 3 is the complete opposite of fan service; it's unwieldy, harsh and downright depressing. Those familiar with the movie's opening act are likely to echo the sentiment that Alien 3 is a tough watch; there's just a stench of hopelessness here that is not present in any other movie in the franchise.

7 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Over a decade after the events of Scott's previous prequel, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant follows the crew of a colonization vessel on their way to a distant and remote planet in hopes of building a new world. Naturally, things go awry when the crew deviates from their course to investigate a man-made signal on a nearby planet that appears to be desolate. The horrors they find there are unimaginable.

Much like Prometheus before, Alien: Covenant expands upon the mythos of Scott's Alien universe. Unfortunately, what's presented here is muddled and unsatisfying. Katherine Waterston as Daniels is a relatively compelling lead, except for the fact that she isn't given much to do compared to Weaver and Noomi Rapace. Alien: Covenant isn't a terrible movie — indeed, it has some interesting ideas, but it's just not all that entertaining.

6 'Alien vs. Predator (2004)'

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

An expedition team operating in Antarctica uncovers an ancient pyramid buried deep underneath the Arctic Circle. Unbeknownst to the team, the pyramid is not of Earthly design, and it houses a species of extremely dangerous aliens. Also entering the fray is a trio of adolescent Predators looking to earn their rite of passage by hunting the aliens, and a battle of the species commences.

While slightly subdued as a result of its PG-13 rating, Alien vs. Predator is still a relatively entertaining watch. A standout moment from the movie has its human protagonist wield a severed xenomorph head as a shield and team up with a Predator to take on a Queen xenomorph. Alien vs. Predator is goofy, self-aware fun that is worth the time for series completionists — just don't expect anything serious or narratively robust.

5 'Alien Resurrection' (1997)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Two hundred years after Ellen Ripley made the ultimate sacrifice in Alien 3, scientists aboard a secret research vessel managed to clone Ripley and the xenomorph Queen embryo that was gestating inside her at the time of death. As a result of this, the cloned Ripley has enhanced superhuman capabilities. She teams up with a crew of space pirates to stop xenomorph specimens from making it back to Earth.

Alien Resurrection is a bonkers and thoroughly entertaining movie, given the proper mindset. With the real Ripley's story wrapped up at the end of Alien 3, Alien Resurrection is best considered a fun spinoff that introduces some of the series' most absurd concepts and allows Sigourney Weaver to take a different approach to her beloved character. Alien Resurrection is the worst movie of the original tetralogy, but it's goofy, high-energy entertainment that's easily rewatchable.

4 'Prometheus' (2012)

Directed by Ridley Scott

After the discovery of ancient cave paintings that serve as coordinates to space inhabited by extra-terrestrial life, a group of scientists embark on an expedition that they hope will provide answers to humankind's most fundamental questions. A desolate moon is where the crew discovers a series of abandoned alien structures that harbor some truly terrifying secrets. They'll soon learn that some questions are best left unanswered.

Prometheus is expertly directed, rock-solid entertainment that saw the series at its strongest since 1986. While it may not have been entirely necessary to provide context to the events of Alien, Scott does introduce some compelling concepts that are suitably existential. Prometheus stands on its own as a thrilling, science-fiction horror movie that, despite some narrative missteps, rewards rewatches. Plus, Prometheus' unhinged ending is one of the franchise's best, so there's that.

3 'Alien: Romulus (2024)'

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Taking place between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus follows a group of friends working on a corporate mining planet. Desperate for better lives, the group heads to a nearby derelict space station in the hopes of scavenging some long-distance travel technology. What they find instead is the aftermath of experimentation gone wrong, and a desperate fight for survival begins.

The newest entry to the franchise, Alien: Romulus is a return to the franchise's sci-fi horror roots. Alien was a slasher movie set in space, and Alien: Romulus makes use of a similarly claustrophobic setting with the benefit of upgraded visual effects. It's virtually Alien (and a dash of every other film in the franchise) with a fresh coat of paint. Alien: Romulus doesn't do very much new, but what it does do, it does with gusto. It's sure to please fans and general audiences alike.

Alien: Romulus Release Date August 16, 2024 Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

2 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

The crew of the deep-space commercial freighter vessel Nostromo is awoken from their cryosleep to investigate a distress signal emanating from a distant moon. Their investigation yields the discovery of a new extraterrestrial species, and soon, a vicious alien creature makes it aboard the ship. Virtually unkillable and incredibly predatory, the alien begins its hunt.

A classic in every regard, Alien is simply one of the greatest movies ever made. Masterfully crafted, especially intense, and impeccably acted, Alien has stood the test of time, remaining an influence for countless other movies following it. The beauty is in its simplicity; the setting is tailor-made for tension, and the narrative is uncomplicated by exposition. Alien is endlessly rewatchable, both as a genre staple and a timeless cinematic classic.

1 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

After being discovered in cryosleep lost in deep space for almost 60 years, Ripley, the last survivor of the Nostromo, is requested to accompany a team of colonial marines on a return to the xenomorph's planet of origin. Contact has been lost with the colony on the planet's surface, and Ripley reluctantly agrees to serve as an advisor. The heavily armed squad of marines soon find themselves outmatched by a xenomorph threat that is bigger than they could've ever imagined.

Where Scott's Alien was a subtle and deliberately paced space horror, James Cameron's Aliens is an action-packed roller-coaster ride that rarely lets up. It more than doubles down on the xenomorph threat and delivers thrills that incorporate hordes of acid-blooded beasts. Sure, bigger is not always better, and Aliens isn't a decisively better movie than Alien — Scott himself disliked it at first — but a solid argument can be made for its superior rewatchability. Endlessly quotable, relentlessly paced and crowd-pleasing in the best of ways, Aliens is the most rewatchable movie in the franchise.

