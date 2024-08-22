Ridley Scott’s been at the whole directing thing for a while. Well, that’s an understatement, actually. His first feature film came out in 1977 (The Duellists), and he’s refused to slow down ever since. There are other directors who rose to prominence earlier than him who are still active today (like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese), but they don’t tend to pump movies out as rapidly as Scott does. Detractors might bring up it being a “quantity over quality” kind of thing, but most films of his – from large-scale historical epics to works of science fiction – have something to offer at worst, and are genuine classics at best. The latter can certainly be said about Blade Runner, and Alien, too, which was Scott’s second feature film and his first foray into the sci-fi genre.

Alien then became a series, and one that generally benefited from having a different director helm each one, with James Cameron putting an action spin on the series with Aliens, David Fincher making something white-knuckle and hellish with Alien 3, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet doing whatever it was he was doing with Alien: Resurrection. Ridley Scott came back to the series following a couple of poorly-received Alien vs. Predator movies, and according to some, redeemed Alien, but according to others, kind of floundered. But now, given the number of years that have passed (and because Alien: Romulus has got the series back in the zeitgeist), it’s worth looking back on all Scott’s contributions to the series, and ranking those three movies, starting with the interesting yet flawed and ending with a near-untouchable classic.

3 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup

After 2012’s Prometheus proved somewhat divisive, the Alien series sort of recalibrated with Alien: Covenant, the title here promising that things would feel a little more Alien, for lack of a better descriptor. Certain ideas first explored in Prometheus continued being explored here, but outside any flashbacks, the only character who truly returned was David, played by Michael Fassbender. He’s a good deal more sinister here, butting heads with the actual aliens as far as villains go. And, speaking of aliens, the Xenomorphs play a much bigger role in Alien: Covenant in a way that you'd assume would win alienated viewers back, following Prometheus, but didn’t seem to. In fact, Alien: Covenant, even though it was recognizably Alien in look, feel, and narrative, proved even more divisive than Prometheus, and was also criticized for having some of the same slip-ups that film had (most notably when it came to characters doing foolish things).

Alien: Covenant is not perfect, but it has a great deal more to offer as an Alien film than many give it credit for. Like almost anything Ridley Scott has directed, it looks amazing, and the big sequences in the film are unnerving, viciously violent, and dripping with atmosphere. There is a small amount of awkwardness when it comes to merging the feel and thematic content of Prometheus with a more traditional structure that involves people getting picked off one-by-one by things they were not prepared to face, but it comes together in the end. It is about as good as a Frankenstein-ed mix of Prometheus and Alien can be, sacrificing some of the mystique and brazen lack of typical horror associated with the former while delivering the kind of terror and body count one might expect of something aping the latter. Ridley Scott honestly delivered here, despite what the naysayers might think and say. Alien: Covenant is not a series high point, but it tops the likes of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection, as well as either Alien vs. Predator movie.

2 'Prometheus' (2012)

Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron

Prometheus could be considered one of Ridley Scott’s most underrated films, or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that it tends to get over-hated by detractors. Like with its follow-up, Alien: Covenant, there are things to nitpick and critique here. Characters do silly things, they're relatively simple overall (with the exception of David, who was wisely carried over into Covenant), and it’s possible to say that some of the bad things that happen feel contrived. But such critiques can be made about other sci-fi movies that don’t get picked apart nearly as much, and you could argue such conventions are, quite simply, a staple of the horror genre in general. Though, to try and understand the problems people have, Prometheus does position itself as more of an adventure/mystery movie than an outright horror movie, so perhaps some people just expected a little more care screenplay-wise.

Still, it would be hasty to call Prometheus badly written because one’s not crazy about the characters, as the premise here is fascinating and themes surrounding the meaning of life and humanity’s purpose in a cold and uncaring universe are interesting. Prometheus has a sense of spectacle, awe, and discovery to it that sets it apart from other Alien movies, and the general lack of a xenomorph or xenomorphs (until right near the end) also adds to this feeling of Prometheus being admirably unique. It was a triumphant return to the sci-fi genre for Ridley Scott; his first in 30 years (since Blade Runner). Also, it is an undeniably stunning-looking film, which hopefully even those who don’t love aspects of the writing would be able to acknowledge. When approached as a sci-fi movie about big, lofty ideas, Prometheus is gripping, and it might well be the best-looking and most immersive/authentic-feeling film in the Alien series to date.

1 'Alien' (1979)

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerrit, Ian Holm

There are many superlative things that can be said about a classic like the original Alien, including that it’s a contender for Ridley Scott’s best overall movie, that it’s one of the greatest films of the 1970s, and that it’s the gold standard for how to execute a movie that’s both horror and sci-fi. It’s all so simple on the surface, too, essentially being a slasher movie set in space. The characters are the crew members of a spaceship who unluckily encounter an alien life form that’s set loose on board their ship before growing rapidly and becoming a deadly threat. It’s effective in the way it pits a perfect killing machine against a handful of people who are severely unprepared for such an encounter, and it’s the claustrophobia and sense of things being a true underdog fight that help the film remain terrifying all these years later.

Alien helped establish Ridley Scott as a powerhouse director, following on from the already solid (albeit very different) The Duellists, and it made Sigourney Weaver an instant star, too. Aliens gives it a run for its money when it comes to crowning one movie as the greatest in the overall series, but the simplicity, influence, and novelty of Alien (1979) can’t be overstated. It may feel quaint nowadays, and the knowledge that Weaver’s Ripley returns can undermine some of the suspense – particularly in the final act – but Alien is nevertheless about as good as sci-fi/horror movies get. It does a lot with a little, and introduced the world to one of the most iconic and terrifying movie monsters of all time. It’s perfectly cast, filled with iconic sets and images, and expertly builds tension slowly but surely throughout. It’s great, but you likely knew that already. The common consensus is that Alien is a masterpiece, and it’s hard to argue against that.

