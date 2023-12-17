The Big Picture The Alien prequel series is another example of TV shows based on popular movies, like Fatal Attraction and The Time Traveller's Wife.

Hawley's Alien show has the potential to be successful if it embraces the restrained approach and quiet tone of the original 1979 movie, avoiding the big twists and absurd death scenes of subsequent sequels.

Noah Hawley's history of using restraint in shows like Fargo and Legion suggests that he could be the right choice to make a new entry in the Alien universe that captures the quiet patient horrors of the original film.

There’s a good chance that when future media archeologists are examining the history of television in the late 2010s/early 2020s, an original Alien TV show from Noah Hawley will be held up as the apotheosis of everything that went wrong in this era of small-screen programming. Conceptually, the idea of taking the world of Alien and turning it into a big-budget small-screen drama just reeks of the worst creative impulses of this medium in recent years. The best of prestige TV has offered up a window into new challenging stories you couldn’t see anywhere else. The notion of an Alien program echoes productions like Fatal Attraction, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and other costly TV shows that use the world of prestige TV as just a chance to exploit a familiar brand name.

Still, even if it encapsulates some sketchy capitalistic impulses of prestige TV, Hawley’s Alien show isn’t inherently doomed. There’s still a decent chance a rabbit gets pulled out of a hat here and an Alien series turns into a new must-watch FX/Hulu program. Even the mixed track record of quality of any Alien project released after Aliens doesn’t immediately suggest that this production is doomed. There’s a lot that Hawley’s Alien endeavor can learn from the creative nadirs of this franchise, not to mention good lessons it can take away from the better entries of this saga. Specifically, this new TV show should really take some cues from that original 1979 Alien movie and emphasize restraint above all else in its pacing.

‘Alien’ Thrived Because of Its Less-Is-More Approach

Alien and Aliens were such an amazing one-two punch of sci-fi storytelling that it’s been impossible for anyone to come up with satisfying extensions of the saga since then. Whether it’s in creatively noble endeavors like Alien 3 or all-time disasters like Alien: Covenant, new Alien projects struggled to emerge from the shadow of the franchise’s past. Interestingly, few of these movies (even the ones helmed by Alien director Ridley Scott) have really emphasized the restrained approach of that original Alien, which was a slow-burn horror movie above all else. Titles like Prometheus and Covenant tried to mimic the ensemble casts and story structure of Alien, but never quite committed to its quiet tone. Hawley's TV show could set itself apart by doing what every post-Aliens movie failed to do.

Subsequent Alien sequels have been about big twists (Ellen Ripley clones!) and increasingly absurd death scenes. A new Alien sequel headed to theaters in August 2024 will be helmed by Fede Alvarez, a filmmaker known for his graphic exploitation horror films like Don’t Breathe and the 2013 Evil Dead movie. Needless to say, it’s doubtful his take on the Alien mythos will be as subdued as that original 1978 feature. With so much chaos and spectacle dominating the Alien franchise in recent decades, this prospective TV show could go back to an age of quiet hallways and unexpected bursts of scares.

The Quiet Tone of 'Alien' Would Work Well in Television

Plus, a quieter atmosphere would be beneficial for televised storytelling, where you don’t have to rush through a narrative in just two hours. This is a medium that thrives when it’s full of filler episodes or reliant on characters just chilling out. Granted, the limited number of episodes this Alien program has to work with will inherently limit how much lollygagging the production can engage in. Still, the easygoing pacing of conventional television programming could be used to ensure that the Alien show isn’t just racing from one grisly human death to the next. It can channel the restrained style of the original Alien movie while translating its quietly creepy atmosphere to the world of long-form storytelling. A mixture of the old with something new…that could be an exciting enough combination to justify the presence of an Alien series.

While speaking on the topic of restraint, it’d be great to see this concept especially utilized towards the Xenomorph aliens that are always terrifying people. In the years since the original Alien, writers and directors have used rampant audience familiarity with the designs of these beasts as an excuse to plaster them over every frame of subsequent Alien features. While that worked fine in Aliens (since that title was still restricted in how much it could show thanks to the limitations of practical effects), these aliens are no longer scary after so often being dragged out of the shows to be seen by viewers as often as possible. Once you see a CG Xenomorph scurrying about in broad daylight in Alien: Covenant, the mystique of these monsters vanishes. Going the restrained route with this potential TV show could help restore some of the uncertain terror in these beasties.

Noah Hawley Knows How to Use Restraint in Shows Like “Fargo”

This Alien series really needs to use restraint to get the most out of its premise and luckily, Noah Hawley is a figure who loves using restraint when it comes to adapting pre-existing properties for the small screen. Later seasons of his hit TV show Fargo constantly take their sweet time revealing what specific circumstances will draw together a wildly disparate group of characters. There’s no rush here, just a willingness to let dialogue scenes go on for as long as they need to. Extremely memorable episodes of Fargo like Season 3's "The Law of Non-Contradiction" aren’t afraid to embrace elements like animated digressions to convey certain themes or to just provide especially interesting imagery to the viewer. Rather than barreling through season-long narratives, Hawley and his writing team show patience and just enjoy the ride.

Meanwhile, Hawley also demonstrated restraint within the first season of Legion (his show technically taking place in some version of an X-Men universe) by keeping the references to larger X-Men lore to a minimum. Only a handful of details like brief glimpses of a wheelchair belonging to Charles Xavier signaled that Legion inhabited a greater wider universe. Hawley could’ve smothered his show in endless references to famous comic book characters; but instead, he and his Legion team gave breathing space for a unique story they wanted to tell. These kinds of approaches could work mighty well in the confines of a horror show like Alien, which is building off the legacy of a 1978 movie that also exhibited so much patience in its storytelling.

Plus, if Hawley carries the kind of restraint he’s demonstrated in connecting Legion and Fargo to larger pop culture universes, then this Alien show could have a chance to become something excitingly new rather than just a bunch of references to classic Alien movies. Hawley’s track record as an artist and his willingness to hold back as a storyteller suggests he could be a prime pick to make a new entry in the universe of Alien that channels the best qualities of that original Alien feature. Granted, the idea of the Alien universe coming to the world of television still sounds like an idea that would only make Disney shareholders stoked. Still, the creative team behind this project offers some flickers of hope that the Alien saga can finally get back to the quiet patient horrors of the film that started it all.

1979's Alien is available on Hulu in the U.S.

