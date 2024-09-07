Sci-fi horror peaked with Ridley Scott’s Alien. Now, with Alien: Romulus reminding us that we just can't get enough of extraterrestrial threats, some fans are on the hunt for movies that will give them the same slimy, parasitic alien gore. Look no further than Ben Rock’s 2008 Alien Raiders. A boring night turns terrifying as Alien Raiders documents what at first appears to be an armed robbery of a small-town grocery store. The film's science-fiction slant reveals itself through the true nature of the hold-up; the raiders are hunting aliens. Drama quickly unfolds once the group’s “spotter,” Spooky (Philip Newby), the only person able to detect infection visually, is killed.

Alien Raiders blends genres beyond the typical science-fiction horror, falling under the heist thriller as well. Much of the first half of Alien Raiders is reminiscent of films like Heat, Baby Driver, or even Assault on Precinct 13. In this unusual mix, Alien Raiders achieves the same insane levels of suspense that the original Alien had. Every scene is brimming with the threat of violence, not just from the aliens, but from the humans too. The acting is likewise a stand-out. While the gore, body horror, and alien design are more on par with a B-movie creature feature, the acting performances of the entire cast feel gritty and grounded. The phenomenal acting and impressive use of tension make Alien Raiders a real hidden gem. For anyone who has watched and re-watched the entirety of the Alien franchise, Alien Raiders might scratch that same itch!

Action Thriller Meets Sci-Fi Creature Feature in ‘Alien Raiders’

Alien Raiders manages to generate immense tension and suspense while also introducing the action of the plot at a breakneck speed. After a short five-minute introduction inside the mundane Hastings Market, six armed assailants dressed in all black take the shoppers and employees hostage. Their appearance in the market not only disrupts the relative calm but kickstarts an unrelenting pressure that the film will steadily build up until the credits roll. The anxiety inherent to a robbery scenario is compounded by the reveal that the paramilitary gang holding everyone hostage is not after money, but aliens.

Though Alien Raiders purposefully keeps its own mythology vague, throwaway dialogue implies Buck Lake, Arizona is infested with parasitic aliens and the “King” alien is inside one of the Hasting Market shoppers. Through the character of Spooky, the gang’s “spotter,” it is clear to the audience that the aliens are a real threat. Spooky himself unnerves the shoppers and is purposefully framed as unusual to the viewer. While “spotting,” the camera shows Spooky through a fishbowl lens, with flares and color blurs to suggest psychedelic unreality. For as off-putting as he may have been, Spooky is sorely missed once it is revealed how to test for infection without a spotter. Despite the reality of the alien threat, the “alien raiders” are still a rough group, sticking machine guns in the faces of terrified shoppers and barking orders. The supernatural factor is the primary fear of the raiders, but the armed hold-up is infinitely more threatening to the shoppers and the audience.

Leaning into the danger posed by the raiders is the involvement of the police. Necessary to any robbery thriller are the hostage negotiations. Though not out of place for the genre, audiences can’t help but sweat as they watch Aaron Ritter (Carlos Bernard) attempt a negotiation with hostage expert, Seth Steadman (Matthew St. Patrick), while also working to root out an alien infestation. Alien Raiders toys with the question of who is more dangerous, the raiders or the shoppers, throughout the majority of the movie. The internal arguing between the raiders makes them appear all the more volatile. Alien Raiders leans into this misdirect, taking obvious glee in reminding the audience that several shoppers have been made unwitting hosts by the aliens. The viewer can never fully relax around either group.

The Cast of ‘Alien Raiders’ Give Strong Performances

Inherent to B-movies and creature features are cheesy dialogue and bad acting. Alien Raiders breaks this mold, with every cast member delivering an out-of-the-park performance. Classic and cult-status horror movies don’t always have the best special effects or monster costumes, but through the blood-curdling screams and looks of fear, the audience can buy into the horror. Alien Raiders was made on a small budget, and because of that, the final reveal of the alien parasite is nothing special. The makeup for the infected “King” alien host is solid, but lackluster. If the acting of Alien Raiders had been on the same level, the aliens would be lacking in fear factor.

The raiders, Ritter, Kane (Rockmond Dunbar), Sterling (Courtney Ford), and Logan (Tom Kiesche) play it straight. Each actor brings an undercurrent of obvious terror to their determination to find the aliens. Bernard plays Ritter as burdened by his role of de-factor leader, yet committed to clearing out the infestation and avenging the people he’s lost. His jaw seems permanently tight and his voice is strained. The interrogation scenes between Ritter and the shoppers display Bernard’s acting chops. His whole face warps with sorrow at the prospect of hurting innocent people, but his mission drives him forward, regardless of the potential collateral damage.

Courtney Ford’s performance as Sterling is likewise compelling and impressive given how little backstory she is given. The medic of the group, Sterling is responsible for the ugliest parts of the interrogations, but she never shrinks away. It is during the interrogations and the proto-autopsy scene that Sterling seems to be her strongest, so obviously in her element. She is cool and confident while wrist deep in the chest cavity of a dead man. Explaining the alien specimens in the video evidence the police find, she is calm and knowledgeable. Ford plays Sterling as uncomfortable holding a gun, with her wrist wavering and her weight shifting each time she is put in the position of gunwoman rather than medic. Easily the most interesting of the raiders, thanks to Bernard and Ford, Sterling and Ritter feel like complex people who have a real reason to be involved in the action of the film.

Fans of 'Alien: Romulus' Should Check Out 'Alien Raiders'

Image Via Warner Home Video

Alien Raiders disappeared soon after its release. Dismissed as another cheesy sci-fi channel flick, Alien Raiders never got the love and appreciation it deserved. Now, with the renewed interest in parasitic aliens thanks to Alien: Romulus, there is hope for a second life. The impressively cohesive genre blend of science-fiction, horror, and thriller keeps the audience glued to the screen. There are no dull moments in Alien Raiders, with constant drama and suspense keeping the characters and the viewer on their toes. If anyone ever thought to themselves that the Alien xenomorphs would be even scarier in a supermarket, then Alien Raiders is the film for them!

Alien Raiders Release Date September 21, 2008 Director Ben Rock Cast Carlos Bernard , Mathew St. Patrick , Courtney Ford , Rockmond Dunbar , Tom Kiesche , Joel McCrary , Jeffrey Licon , Samantha Streets , Bryan Krasner , Bonita Friedericy , Derek Basco , Keith Hudson , Joseph Steven Yang , Laura Cordova , Roberta Bassin Runtime 85 Minutes Writers Julia Fair , David Simkins Expand

Alien Raiders is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

