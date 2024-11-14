There's no doubt that Alien: Romulus was a fun breath of fresh air for the Alien franchise. Bringing the series back to its roots, the Ridley Scott-produced film teased elements from previous Alien entries, most notably the black substance first introduced in Prometheus and its sequel, Alien: Covenant. But with the news that Scott is looking to develop yet another Alien motion picture, we can't help but see this as a step in the right direction for the franchise. Sure, Romulus was a great time, but some of the ideas the filmmaker explored back in his two prequel films still need resolving...

Ridley Scott's Next Alien Movie Should Revisit His Prequels

The biggest bummer about Alien: Romulus is that it doesn't address the cliffhanger that Ridley Scott left us with after Alien: Covenant. After Michael Fassbender's notorious android David proved himself a diabolical threat, its worth noting that he's still out there. How could he continue to evolve the Xenomorph? What are his plans for humanity? The Alien prequels have left us with some unanswered questions ever since. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter published a profile on Ridley Scott that noted that the director was working to develop a brand new Alien installment. Right now, we don't know if Scott will direct the picture himself, but it's likely that it will revisit some of the material the filmmaker first explored in his prequels, which took a more philosophical approach to the franchise than the original sci-fi horror picture did.

With the prequels, both Prometheus and Covenant, Scott had the opportunity to expand the Alien franchise beyond his original 1979 horror flick — and maybe that's just what the franchise needs. Romulus was a good time that managed to recapture some of the elements that made Alien and Aliens so great, but it was a far cry from the direction that Scott had envisioned for the series with his previous installments. Yes, we did get a Prometheus Easter egg, but that only whet our appetite for more. The news of Scott's next installment could be a return to his prequel form that might better inform the events of the franchise's future, which is seriously exciting for fans of the director's work.

The Alien Franchise Can Evolve Beyond Xenomorph Horrors

Alien doesn't just have to be about a Xenomorph's reign of terror on unsuspecting people. The series has the opportunity to dive deeper into the philosophies and moral dilemmas that David and other franchise characters face when encountering alien life. By no means are we suggesting that the Xenomorphs be entirely removed from the franchise. But rather than get lost in repeating the same old thing — the same way many of the post-Aliens sequels did with Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley — this could reinvigorate the series the same way Scott did with Prometheus over a decade ago.

However Ridley Scott decides to continue the Alien franchise, either as a producer or returning to the director's chair, the potential is limitless. There are still so many un-reached regions of the Alien universe still in need of exploring, and with a television series still in the works at FX, there's never been a better time to be an Alien fan. Covenant never got an official sequel, but we can only hope that whatever the next installment brings, it continues to elaborate on Scott's fascinating mythology.

