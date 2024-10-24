Alien: Romulus recently exited theaters as one of the biggest movies of the year, hauling in more than $350 million worldwide, including $245 million from overseas markets. The film was also a critical and audience success, registering a “certified fresh” 80% score from the former and an 85% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. When any movie is as much of a hit as Alien: Romulus, the natural question on everyone's mind is "what's next?" During a recent interview with THR, 20th Century Studios executive Steve Asbell answered that question when he confirmed that a sequel to Alien: Romulus is already in the works.

He noted that the deal has not yet been closed, but there is a plan in place to bring back Romulus director Fede Alvarez to helm the sequel:

"We're working on a sequel idea right now. We haven't quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we're working on. The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonssson were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

Asbell isn't alone in falling in love with Spaeny and Jonnson after watching Alien: Romulus; both of whom put on stellar performances in the film that have had movie fans clamoring to see them in more projects. Alien: Romulus also stars Isabela Merced as Kay, the character who gives birth to the child who goes on to become The Offspring, arguably the most terrifying creature in franchise history. Merced will also star alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us Season 2 as Ellie's close friend and love interest, Dina. Archie Renaux was also tapped for the role of Tyler in Alien: Romulus after playing Bobby in Morbius. Aileen Wu plays Navarro in the film, making her feature acting debut and delivering a harrowing scene when her character is the first to succumb to the face hugger and, later, the chestburster.

What Else Has ’Alien: Romulus' Director Fede Alvarez Worked On?

Before Alien: Romulus, Alvarez was best known for his work on Don't Breathe, the 2016 horror film starring Stephen Lang and Jane Levy. He also wrote and directed The Girl in the Spider's Web, the cyber-thriller starring LaKeith Stanfield and Claire Foy that's currently streaming on Starz. Alvarez also created the Apple TV+ horror series, Calls, and has been tapped to direct a sequel to Evil Dead, the 2013 zombie horror film in which he made his directorial debut.

An Alien: Romulus sequel is officially in the works, but little is known about the project at the time, and it does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and buy or rent Alien: Romulus on Prime Video.

