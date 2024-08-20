The Big Picture Alien: Romulus has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the top 10 20th Century Studios movies at the US box office.

Fans and critics have praised the film for its solid ideas, despite concerns about it relying too heavily on callbacks to the franchise's past.

The survival of a space crew battling xenomorphs on a terrifying planet makes for a thrilling and intense cinematic experience.

After just one weekend in theaters, albeit a financially fruitful one, Alien: Romulus has already entered the Top 10 20th Century Studios Movies of All Time at the domestic box office. Currently accumulating $42 million in three days, the film is now eighth in the list, ahead of the likes of Barbarian and The Creator, with next in sight 2023's A Haunting in Venice. If the current trend of Alien: Romulus persists throughout the week, with the film hitting over $10 million per day, it would only take three days for the interquel to move all the way to fourth. To achieve second place, currently held by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Alien: Romulus would only need another $130 million domestically, something certainly a likelihood across the movie's theater lifespan. However, grabbing the top spot is a much trickier task, with Avatar: The Way of Water earning exactly four times more than second place, with the big-budget sequel yielding $684 million domestically.

All of this does come with the important caveat that, under the label 20th Century Studios, the production company's Box Office records only date back to 2020. This is due to Disney purchasing most of 20th Century Fox's assets in March 2019, with the studio choosing to adopt this new name to avoid any future confusion. 20th Century Studios then began using the copyright of 20th Century and Searchlight Pictures productions in December 2020, with the rest now short but sweet history.

'Alien: Romulus' is a Worthy Addition to a Beloved Franchise

The Alien franchise has seen many ups and also its fair share of downs across the years, with the series' fandom now scrupulous when it comes to new projects. Alas, there were many skeptics when Alien: Romulus was announced, with some worrying that the legacy of the franchise may be hurt by yet another installation. Upon release, the movie was met with thankfully positive praise from both the fandom and critics, but that hasn't stopped some from citing the film's many attempts to pay homage to its history as detrimental to the future of the brand. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime said:

"Alien: Romulus has plenty of its own solid ideas on how to build this world in ways we haven’t seen before, but it's a shame that a strong opening and ending are bookmarking a film that’s stuck in so many decades of callbacks and reminders of this franchise’s past. If anything, the Alien movies are so interesting because of their insular nature, where filmmakers can try their own things - for better or for worse - in an intriguing environment. While trying to reference these other installments isn’t inherently a bad idea, it often undermines the unique concepts that Romulus seemingly wants to explore. Alien: Romulus proves that for the Alien franchise to move forward, it might have to quit looking backward so much."

Alien: Romulus has already entered the Top 10 20th Century Studios Movies of All Time at the US Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

