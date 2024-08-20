The Big Picture Alien: Romulus dethroned Deadpool & Wolverine, earning $41.5M domestically and $108.2M globally.

The film garnered rave reviews and approval from Ridley Scott, promising to be a big box office competitor.

Romulus led the IMAX box office with $16.8M and continues to draw in audiences worldwide with strong word-of-mouth.

Hollywood's hottest power couple right now has finally been pushed out of the top two spots at the box office by the arrival of the Xenomorphs. After Blake Lively's It Ends With Us and Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool & Wolverine raked in a collective haul of over $100 million last weekend, Alien: Romulus out-earned them both on the domestic stage this time around with a very strong $41.5 million debut at home. Globally, Fede Álvarez's violent interquel made enough to rank as the series' second-best debut. It's a much-needed breath of fresh air for the beloved sci-fi horror franchise that shows audiences still love the scream-inducing world Ridley Scott originated in 1979.

Alien: Romulus got to play the dragon slayer to Deadpool & Wolverine, finally dethroning the R-rated superhero hit after three weeks at the top. In addition to scoring big at home, the film crushed expectations overseas to ensure a global box office total of $108.2 million. Part of that is due to the broad appeal of Romulus in particular thanks to a strong cast of young rising stars playing the franchise's newest survivors, including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu, and Spike Fearn. Strong reviews similarly show the draw of audiences young and old, with an 82% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes including a solid 7/10 review from Collider's Ross Bonaime. Critically, even Scott himself gave Álvarez's Alien: Isolation-inspired take on the claustrophobic horror his stamp of approval.

Audiences were also eager to see the Xenomorph on the biggest and brightest screens possible, as the title led the IMAX box office with an eye-watering $16.8 million. That accounts for roughly 15.5% of the global box office for the premium movie format, which is no small feat considering the stacked slate out now in theaters. It's also the second-biggest opening ever in the format for the month of August. With a debut in India upcoming and strong word-of-mouth, Romulus is likely to stick around as a big box office competitor for the next few weeks.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Keeps Making History While 'It Ends With Us' Thrives

Despite losing its undisputed place on the box office throne, Deadpool & Wolverine has little reason to complain after picking up an extra $29 million domestically to rise to $1.14 billion globally. The Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up is entering rare air for a Marvel film, cracking into the top ten highest-grossing titles within the MCU. Avengers: Endgame may be out of reach for Shawn Levy's mega-hit, but it could climb another spot or two before its run comes to a close. It also officially wrested the title of highest-grossing R-rated film away from Todd Hayes's Joker for another massive win to add to its name. Functioning as a glorious sendoff to the Fox Marvel universe with some insane deep cuts, the superhero flick has been the talk of the summer and that doesn't figure to stop quite yet. Fittingly, it also gave Jackman one last big win as Wolverine, pushing his global box office earnings to over $7 billion.

Director and co-star Justin Baldoni's polarizing It Ends With Us fell just short of second place with another $24 million at the domestic box office, but it's still an impressive haul for the Colleen Hoover adaptation. Globally, it's shaping up to be something special as it's fast approaching the $200 million mark after already earning over seven times its production budget. Though it hasn't escaped controversy, that hasn't slowed its ascent as it continues to rise in the rankings of novel adaptations.

Meanwhile, the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell-led Twisters hung on in fourth place with another $9.8 million domestically while Coraline's 15th anniversary brought the Henry Selick classic back to the top five with $8.3 million. The less said about Borderlands, the better, as the troubled video game adaptation plummeted from its already disastrous debut to only $2.35 million.

Next week will welcome back The Crow, only with Bill Skarsgård in the lead role for the remake, alongside Zoë Kravitz's hotly anticipated Blink Twice. They'll have to break into a very tough lineup as the top three performers are positioned well to keep performing. Stay tuned here at Collider for the latest updates.

