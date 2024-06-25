The Big Picture Alien: Romulus promises a terrifying journey between the classic Alien movies, with creepy visuals and intense gore.

The film follows Rain and her fellow crew members as they face off against a deadly xenomorph on an abandoned space station.

Director Fede Álvarez and a talented cast are expected to deliver an authentic horror experience for loyal Alien fans.

We are just over a month away from Fede Álvarez’s take on the fan-favorite extraterrestrial franchise with Alien: Romulus. The movie set between Ridley Scott’s classic, Alien, and James Cameron’s sequel Aliens has all eyes on it and a lot of expectations. The previously released trailer and posters give us a taste of the horrors in store for the fans and now there’s a new look at Cailee Spaeny, which further fuels the hype.

The new image gracing the cover of the French magazine Cinema Teaser (via Bloody Disgusting), sees Spaney coming face to face with a terrifying xenomorph. The image reiterates the tone of the movie with all the silent horror and expected gore. It also fits the R-rating of the feature which landed its mature score for “bloody content and language.”

What To Expect from ‘Alien: Romulus’?

Image via Cinema Teaser

Alien: Romulus follows Rain, a young woman looking for a change in life that leads her to work on board a spacecraft. However, things take a harrowing turn when Rain and the crew chance upon an abandoned space station and find themselves facing off against an apex predator they never knew existed. Much like Álvarez’s previous works, the upcoming film promises a haunting ride for the fans looking for body horror and gore.

Speaking to Collider actor Isabela Merced elaborated on the movie's tone, divulging:

“So, I would say it’s very claustrophobic, it’s very dark, and it’s very authentic to the first one. A lot of respect is paid and due to the original. You’re in for a familiar feeling of loyalty and care for this crew of people. On the upside, we do genuinely care for each other, and we’ve stayed in touch and we’re really important to each other.”

An extended preview of the movie was given to the audience at CinemaCon which promised stunning sequences, practical effects, and jaw-dropping moments in the film. With an array of talents on and off-screen, Alien: Romulus should be an excellent entry into the beloved franchise. The movie casts Spaeny as Rain Carradine, David Jonsson as Andy, Archie Renaux as Tyler, Merced as Kay, Spike Fearn as Bjorn, and Aileen Wu as Navarro. Álvarez directs from a script he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues, who previously collaborated with the director on features like Evil Dead and Don't Breathe.

Alien: Romulus will creep into theaters on August 16. You can check out the new image above and learn more details about the feature with our handy guide.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

Get Tickets