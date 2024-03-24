The Big Picture Cailee Spaeny brings her enthusiasm to Alien: Romulus, promising a return to practical effects and intense horror.

Spaeny acknowledges Sigourney Weaver's towering legacy as Ripley, aiming to honor her performance while bringing her own depth to the franchise.

Alien: Romulus brought back the practical effects team from Aliens.

In the vast expanse of the sci-fi horror universe, few franchises hold as revered a spot as Ridley Scott's Alien. With the announcement of Alien: Romulus, anticipation has been building around how the new installment plans to invigorate the iconic series. At the heart of this resurgence is Cailee Spaeny, the up-and-coming star of Priscilla, whose enthusiasm for the project is palpable and infectious. Spaeny has been speaking with Total Film about what's to come in Romulus in the wake of the first trailer's release earlier this week.

The movie promises to be a return to the franchise's horror roots, a shift that Spaeny is particularly excited about. "We used practical effects," Spaeny said. "The same people who worked on Aliens came back. They were there, making the xenomorph. This is a creature that they have so much love for." The commitment to practical effects isn't just a nod to the series' origins; it's a statement of intent. The involvement of the original team in crafting the legendary xenomorphs and the use of puppeteers for the face-huggers suggest a tangible, visceral horror experience that digital effects can sometimes struggle to replicate for audiences, something that's heartening to know going in.

If something doesn't look real, how can it feel real? And what feels more real than fear? The decision to set Romulus between the first and second films in the franchise was driven by a desire to blend the intense horror of the original with the action-oriented approach of its sequel. "We were talking about, 'How could this be a child of the two?'" Spaeny explains. "So we have those heightened moments, but then proper horror."

Cailee Spaeny on 'Alien' Superstar Sigourney Weaver

Image via 20th Century Studios

Acknowledging the towering legacy of the original series star Sigourney Weaver, Spaeny is candid about the influence Weaver's portrayal of Ellen Ripley has had on her. Ripley isn't just a character, she's an institution of sci-fi and horror. The shadow that Ripley casts over the genre is immense. She set the template for the strong, capable female protagonist in science fiction and horror, influencing characters and stories in film, television, and literature that came after. Spaeny insists she will do what she can to honour that legacy, but admits she'll never quite be Ripley. She said:

"Watching Sigourney play that role – she’s part of the changing of the game that those films did. I could never be her. I injected whatever I have in me into that character, and tried to make it three-dimensional – as three-dimensional as possible."

Alien: Romulus floats into theatres on August 16. Watch the trailer below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Your browser does not support the video tag.