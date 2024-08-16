Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 'Alien: Romulus.' The Xenomorph is making a welcome return to movie theaters with Alien: Romulus, and there's a brand-new crew of unlucky space travelers who will need to go toe-to-toe with it. At San Diego Comic Con 2024, director Fede Álvarez confirmed that, despite this being a movie with a homicidal extra-extraterrestrial, Alien: Romulus will still be a very human story. To help with this goal, Alien: Romulus boasts a fleshed outcast of characters.

Alien: Romulus showcases a scavenging mission gone wrong for some young, ambitious space travelers. Thinking they found an easy score, this new crew soon comes face to face with the infamous Xenomorph, which begins to hunt-down this unfortunate group one by one. Want to meet this unlucky crew before it's too late? Read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Alien: Romulus. Again, spoilers for the film if you haven't seen it already.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

Cailee Spaeny

Rain

Close

2024 has been an incredible star-making year for Cailee Spaeny. Earlier this year, she starred in one of 2024's biggest breakout hits, Civil War. Her stellar work prior to that also includes Priscilla, Mare of Easttown, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Cailee Spaeny is also set to star in the next chapter of the Knives Out saga, Wake Up Dead Man.

Rain is the latest member of badass female Xenomorph hunters, following in the footsteps of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). Rain has spent her entire life on a polluted mining planet. Her parents died due to the toxic conditions of the mines they worked in, with her only true companion being Andy (David Jonsson) - a repurposed synthetic person whom Rain considers her brother. Rain longs to get off of the backwater planet, but the corrupt Weyland-Yutani corporation refuses to let its workforce go.

This leads Rain to link up with an old friend of hers, Tyler (Archie Renaux), and his companions to salvage some cryo pods from an abandoned space station. However, they soon realize why the station was abandoned once they arrived. Rain doesn't take long to come face to face with several alien monstrosities, and the challenges they pose will ultimately leave her as the sole human survivor.

David Jonsson

Andy

Image via 20th Century Studios

David Jonsson made a stellar feature debut with the 2023 rom-com Rye Lane, and his character of Andy is a true standout in Alien: Romulus.

While he may be a once-abandoned android, Rain views Andy as the only family member that she has left. Rain's father found Andy while on one of his mining missions, and reprogrammed him with the prime directive of keeping Rain safe should anything happen to him. Rain's father also took the liberty of programming David with some cheesy dad jokes, giving him a very peaceful and good-hearted nature toward other humans (even though they don't treat him with the same respect).

However, Andy fundamentally changes when Rain gives him a chip from a seemingly defunct android so he and his companions can escape a horde of Facehuggers. The chip belongs to the space station's science officer, Rook (Ian Holm / Daniel Betts), whose only mission is to preserve the intellectual property of Weyland-Yutani. Andy becomes much colder and much more nefarious, treating his human companions as a means to an end rather than his friends. In the end, though, Rain successfully reverts Andy to his old lovable self, though he is damaged by the Offspring hybrid (Robert Bobroczkyi).

Archie Renaux

Tyler

Image via 20th Century Studios

Next to Andy, one of Rain's closest companions is Tyler, played by Shadow and Bone star Archie Renaux.

Much like everybody else on the mining colony, Tyler is fed up with being treated as a slave by Weyland-Yutani. He's the one who comes up with the scheme to get the cryopods from the abandoned Romulus space station, but it obviously doesn't go as planned. One by one, Tyler watches as his companions, including his own sister Kay (Isabela Merced), are picked off by the Xenomorphs. Sadly, Tyler is also killed off by the deadly creatures.

Isabela Merced

Kay

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though she may have played a famous explorer in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Isabela Merced explores a much deadlier environment in Alien: Romulus. Merced has become a very recognizable star in recent years thanks to her roles in Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Madame Web. She is also set to appear in significant roles for James Gunn's Superman reboot and the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

Kay wants to get off the mining colony and start a new life as much as everybody else, but she really wants to get off the planet since she's currently pregnant and wants to give her child a more peaceful home. She's woefully unprepared for the horrors of the Xenomorph, and she even has the great misfortune of getting dragged to the aliens' nest. She miraculously survives at first, but is seriously wounded, so she makes a grave mistake by injecting herself with the notorious Black Goo in an attempt to save herself and her baby. Sadly, the goo mutates Kay's child into a horrific human-Xenomorph hybrid, and it soon consumes his own mother.

Spike Fearn

Bjorn

Image via 20th Century Studios

Every horror film has that one character who is a bit of a jerk, and that role is fulfilled by Aftersun star Spike Fearn.

Bjorn is Tyler's cousin, and he's very much the loose canon of the group. He takes an immediate dislike to Andy, mainly because he has a strong distrust of androids since his own mother was killed by one. He soon tries to escape the space station and Andy when Bjorn's partner, Navarro (Aileen Wu), is infected by the Facehugger. Unfortunately for him, Bjorn becomes the first victim of the full-grown Xenomorph as the creature's acid blood drips onto his body.

Aileen Wu

Navarro

Image via 20th Century Studios

The final member of the doomed crew in Alien: Romulus is Navarro, played by Aileen Wu in their feature film debut.

Navarro pilots the group to the Romulus station, though it doesn't take long for things to go awry. Things go wrong when Andy, Tyler, and Bjorn are locked in a room full of Facehuggers, and just when it looks like they've barely escaped, one of the organisms latches onto Navarro. Anyone who has watched an Alien film knows what's next, as soon a Chestburster is breaking out of Navarro's chest cavity.

Ian Holm / Daniel Betts

Rook

Image by Federico Napoli

Perhaps the biggest (and most controversial) surprise in Alien: Romulus is the pseudo-return of The Lord of the Rings star Ian Holm as a Hyperdyne Systems 12-A/2 synthetic. Since Holm passed away in 2020, the actor's likeness and voice has been recreated through digital effects, with the actual performance by Fury star Daniel Betts.

We first met the twitchy A/2 android model in 1979's Alien, where a secretive synthetic named Ash (Ian Holm) was working undercover as the Chief Science Officer of the spacecraft called The Nostromo. While the crew thought they were responding to a distress signal, Ash secretly knew of the Xenomorph's existence and was ordered to bring back the creature to be studied by Weyland-Yutani. Ash very nearly kills Ripley when she discovers the truth, but thankfully, she and her crewmates are able to destroy him.

Rook isn't quite the homicidal menace as Ash was in Alien: Romulus, as he even seems to want to help the new cast of characters at first. Soon enough, however, his true colors and loyalty to Weyland-Yutani are revealed. Once again we see an A/2 betray his human companions in the name of corporate profit, but thankfully, Rain and Andy are able to outwit him and escape his clutches.

Alien: Romulus is in theaters now.

