After scaring up more than $350 million at the global box office and landing the Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 79%, Alien: Romulus helped roar fresh life back into the dilapidated franchise. Serving as a chapter in between Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, Alien, and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, the Fede Alvarez-helmed movie was a standalone piece that featured an all-new cast — well, almost. While Sigourney Weaver was nowhere to be found, instead passing the baton of of the final girl onto Cailee Spaeny, a familiar face did, in fact, pop up. That would be the late Ian Holm, who appeared in the movie that started it all as Ash — the android who served as a secondary antagonist, giving Weaver’s Ellen Ripley a run for her money. In the new film, Holm’s likeness was used for a bot that had the same face as Ash but was a different android known as Rook. There was just one problem — the CGI used in Romulus really cheesed up the character’s appearance.

There was an overflowing amount of things to like about Alvarez’s offering to the franchise, but most audiences were in agreement that Rook’s heavy CGI pulled them out of the sci-fi horror universe. Recognizing the problem and agreeing with fans, Alvarez recently told Empire that the movie’s home release will feature a new and improved version of Rook that he’s certain they’ll be much happier with. Explaining what went wrong in the first place, the Evil Dead (2013) helmer said:

“We just ran out of time in post-production to get it right. I wasn’t 100 percent happy with some of the shots, where you could feel a bit more the CG intervention. So, for people that react negatively, I don’t blame them.”

How Movie Magic Turned Rook Into a Real(ish) Boy in 'Alien: Romulus'