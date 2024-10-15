Do you hear that sound? Why yes, it’s a baby chestburster being born into the world via a poor soul’s ribcage! If you (like me) couldn’t stop throwing your money at any theater that would let you in to continuously watch Alien: Romulus, then our exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette is going to be right up your alley. There was nothing not perfect about Fede Álvarez’s latest dip into sci-fi horror, but what really made the movie a step above was the use of practical effects. Today, the group responsible for bringing one of the franchise’s most hardcore bursts to date is here to walk audiences through the process in celebration of the film’s digital release on October 15.

Step into the office of Alec Gillis, one of the many puppeteers who helped bring Romulus to absolutely disgusting life. Giving credit where credit is due, Gillis educates viewers about the first man to create a chestburster, Swiss artist H.R. Giger. One thing we adored about Romulus was how the team didn’t try to reinvent the wheel, with Gillis admitting that not many updates were needed from Giger’s work on Ridley Scott’s Alien to make the gross-out scene still work all these years later. The effects and puppeteering team tossed on some tiny shrimp-like baby arms to the burster, added some color to its weird lil head, and surrounded it in a birthing sac for that extra oomph of “yikes!” when it gleefully came popping out of Navarro’s (Aileen Wu) ribcage, but aside from that, much of the puppet remained the same. Toss in the nausea-inducing cracking sounds, and you’ve got a standout moment on your hands.

Why Was ‘Alien: Romulus’ the Best Movie to Ever Grace Theaters?

Okay, so that might be a sweeping statement, but Alien: Romulus was certainly one of the best movies of the year. Blending the genres of sci-fi and horror with an incredibly well-penned story and a new-to-the-franchise cast, all while also tossing in bits and pieces of nostalgia, Romulus was certainly one for the books. Set between Alien and Aliens, the movie introduces audiences to Cailee Spaeny’s (Civil War) Rain Carradine, a mining worker under the control of Weyland-Yutani. With both of her parents deceased, Rain’s only family member left is her android brother, Andy (David Jonsson), who her father programmed to be her ride-or-die sibling. After the company extends her contract, Rain searches for a way out alongside a group of her friends. Their journey takes them onto a derelict space station where they come face-to-face with a fatal extraterrestrial lifeform.

If you didn’t have a chance to catch Alien: Romulus when it was on the big screen, the movie will soon arrive on digital on October 15 with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on December 3. Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak peek above.