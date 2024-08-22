Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus.

If you were on the same mental track as we were during the first half of Alien: Romulus, then the words “we must protect Andy at all costs,” undoubtedly crossed your mind at some point. Gentle, kind, caring, and full of dad jokes, David Jonsson’s character, a synthetic named Andy, immediately becomes an audience favorite at the top of the film. Although his primary directive is to keep his sister, Rain (Cailee Spaeny), out of harm’s way, it’s also her dedication to him that makes their dynamic such a special thing. But, by the movie’s second act, a major shift happens that not only gives Andy a smart English accent but also sees him picking up a new primary directive and thinking more with his brain and much less with his heart.

It’s with this gargantuan personality shift that Romulus' director, Fede Álvarez, knew that casting Andy would perhaps be the biggest challenge of all, as it’s essentially two different roles. Plus, there’s the need for audiences to still like Andy, despite the seemingly cruel decisions that he makes when it comes to what’s best for the group versus the individual.

During a recent spoiler-filled chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Álvarez shared his experience of testing Jonsson for the role and why he knew the Industry star was the perfect person for the part of the ever-complicated Andy. He said:

“I didn’t know his work from before and he read for me. You could tell there that he was really passionate about it. It was a very long process to find that actor for that cast. I always take too long on the casting. I’m infamous at this point because I finally pulled the trigger on casting usually a week before principle. I really wanna make sure that I turned every stone and I didn’t compromise and I didn’t choose too soon.”

As an added bonus, Álvarez revealed that Jonsson was already a fan of his previous works, meaning that not only did he understand the director’s creative process, but he also knew that he’d likely be covered in buckets of blood at the end of every work day. Álvarez told Collider:

“I think this time it did work, and I thought David was amazing. He really wanted it; he really loved it. He was a big fan of my movies as well. Which always helps because they know what they get into. He was familiar with my films and how I make movies. Which is a big part because otherwise they get surprised of why I do things a certain way. So, it’s good that he was familiar with my films, so he knew what to expect. It takes time to see what’s the real talent of the star.”

Fede Álvarez Calls David Jonsson “A Total Pro”

While the other personalities we meet in Romulus are rather clear-cut and have their obvious reasons for wanting a chance at a new life, Andy’s major character shift scrambles things up for the audience. Finding an actor who would come to set prepared for the challenges that faced such a thing was of the utmost importance, with Álvarez praising Jonsson’s commitment to the craft, character, and project. He explained:

“He can convey both sides of the coin that he needs to do for this character. He was really good at finding that first character -- the innocent, gentle giant brother that he plays in the first half of the film. Then he can really play the other part. It’s one of my favorite moments in the movie when, after the face-hug happened, and he comes out of the shadows with a British accent and suddenly, he’s so smart and so articulated. He probably read that scene for me. He read and showed me he could do that, and it just blew my mind. Young actors a lot of time, they don’t know the main rule of show up [on] time and learn your lines. It’s the gift that the stars a lot of the movie stars have. They forget that and they don’t know their lines or they’re fumbling with them. These guys are not like that. David was a total pro and [had a] total devotion to the craft and [had] such a presence. And it’s a great character. It’s one of those characters that actors are dying to find, someone that can allow you to play all that range. And making sure you stay on the good side of the audience, which was a massive challenge for this character. It would have been so easy to fall into unlikable or unredeemable. He makes some choices in the movie that could have been — that’s it, I don’t like this character anymore. Which is very difficult, and he managed to keep the audience on his side throughout. That is really a testament to his talent, his nuance and his performance.”

Check out Jonsson’s incredible range as Alien: Romulus is now playing in cinemas. Don't miss the rest of our chat with Álvarez here at Collider.

