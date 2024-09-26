The second-highest-grossing movie of all-time in the Alien franchise just got the update fans have been waiting for. 20th Century officially announced that Alien: Romulus will be coming to VOD on October 15, and will also receive a Blu-ray and physical media release later in the year on December 3. On October 15, the film will be available to purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and other digital retailers, while DVD copies will hit shelves to kick off December, with physical media pre-orders arriving in the mailbox during the first few days of December. This news comes as Alien: Romulus has had an extremely successful theatrical release, grossing more than $100 million domestically and $238 million overseas for a worldwide total of more than $342 million on a reported budget of between $80-100 million.

Alien: Romulus comes from the mind of Fede Alvarez, who made his directorial debut in 2013 on Evil Dead, and has since helmed several iconic horror movies, such as Don't Breathe and The Girl in the Spider's Web. He is also the creator behind the Apple TV+ sci-fi horror series, Calls, which stars Clancy Brown and Aubrey Plaza. Alien: Romulus assembled a strong cast to bring Alvarez' vision to the big screen, with Civil War and Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny leading the ensemble. David Jonsson, best known for his role in the hit HBO series Industry, also stars in the film as the android Andy, with Isabela Merced playing the role of Kay. Merced recently appeared in Madame Web and has also been tapped to play Dina in The Last of Us Season 2.

Which ‘Alien’ Movie Has Grossed More Than ‘Romulus’?

Image Via 20th Century Studios

After earning more than $100 million domestically and $238 million overseas, Alien: Romulus' $342 million total is second only to the prequel film, Alien: Prometheus, which stars Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, and Idris Elba. Prometheus grossed $126 million domestically and finished its theatrical run with a worldwide total of $402 million, roughly $60 million more than Romulus. Alien: Romulus has also significantly out-earned the 2017 film, Alien: Covenant, which finished its theatrical run with $238 million worldwide — more than $100 million less than Romulus — with $74 million of that total coming from domestic markets.

Alien: Romulus is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.