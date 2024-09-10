After debuting back on August 16 to millions of satisfied franchise fans, Alien: Romulus has continued to deliver at the Box Office, even becoming the second-highest-grossing movie in the entire Alien franchise. Now, after less than four weeks in theaters, it is about to burst past another impressive milestone, namely the $100 million mark domestically. Currently, following another successful weekend that saw the Fede Alvarez-directed feature earn almost $4 million nationwide, the film sits on $97 million domestically, with that total expected to tip over the major milestone in less than a week.

For the first time last week, daily figures for Romulus dropped below the $1 million mark, with Thursday, September 5, seeing the movie only manage a less-than-impressive $542,000 haul. Nevertheless, the subsequent weekend made up for lost time, as is customary for the upward trend in weekend theatergoers. Although a PVOD release date has not yet been announced, given the continued success of the film at the Box Office, it's suspected that a mid-October date might be likely, with streaming arriving at least several weeks later.

'Alien: Romulus' is A Worthwhile Addition to the Classic Franchise

Such is the brilliance of this installment in the Alien franchise - one that explores a brand-new era in the well-versed timeline - review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has certified the flick fresh, with an impressive 80% rating even bettered by an 85% audience approval rating. Collider's own Ross Bonaime, in his review of the movie, was quick to point out its strongest assets, but also mentioned how it tends to rely too heavily on nods to the past, something many modern franchise installments are guilty of.

"Alien: Romulus has plenty of its own solid ideas on how to build this world in ways we haven’t seen before, but it's a shame that a strong opening and ending are bookmarking a film that’s stuck in so many decades of callbacks and reminders of this franchise’s past. If anything, the Alien movies are so interesting because of their insular nature, where filmmakers can try their own things - for better or for worse - in an intriguing environment. While trying to reference these other installments isn’t inherently a bad idea, it often undermines the unique concepts that Romulus seemingly wants to explore. Alien: Romulus proves that for the Alien franchise to move forward, it might have to quit looking backward so much."

Alien: Romulus is about to hit the $100 million mark at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

