The Big Picture Disney's Alien: Romulus takes the top spot with a $18 million debut, pleasing audiences and critics alike.

Standalone "interquel" bridges Alien movies with nostalgia, a promising beginning and impressive end.

Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends with Us, Twisters, and Coraline round out top five releases with solid weekend performances.

In what is shaping up to be a particularly diverse weekend at the domestic box office, the latest installment of a long-running franchise is expected to take the top spot at the tail end of a terrific summer, while a wide re-release of a cult hit is expected to round out the top five list. Disney’s release of 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus grossed a solid $18 million on opening day, as it heads towards a first weekend haul in the $40 million range. This is an impressive result for the science-fiction film, which serves as something of a reboot (and a return to its roots) for the franchise.

Directed by horror specialist Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus opened to mostly positive reviews, and serves as a standalone “interquel” between Ridley Scott’s landmark first Alien movie, and James Cameron’s equally well-regarded sequel, Aliens. Scott also serves as a producer on the picture, which reportedly cost $80 million to make. The legendary filmmaker attempted his own franchise reboot over a decade ago — the divisive Prometheus, which grossed over $50 million domestically in its first weekend. Scott also helmed a direct follow-up to that film, titled Alien: Covenant, which opened to $36 million.

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, Alien: Romulus is currently sitting at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie “has a promising beginning and end, but the middle gets a bit too muddled in nostalgia for this franchise.” Audience response has been solid as well, which bodes well for the film’s future. Alien: Romulus has an 87% audience score on RT, and has earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Does the Summer Have Space for One Last Hit?

Second place is going to another 20th Century Studios release overseen by Disney, the holdover blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The superhero hit grossed over $8 million on Friday, and should be able to generate just under $30 million this weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine passed the $500 million mark domestically a few days ago, and will finish its fourth weekend with just under $550 million in the bank. Last week’s debutante, Sony’s romantic drama It Ends with Us, will slip to number three this weekend. Starring Blake Lively, the movie grossed over $7.7 million on Friday, and is expected to generate a little more than $20 million over the weekend. This should take its running domestic total to just under the coveted $100 million mark.

The fourth spot went to Universal’s runaway hit Twisters, which is continuing to draw crowds domestically despite being released on digital streaming platforms some days ago. The movie is eying over $8 million this weekend, after grossing over $2.7 million on Friday. This should take the film’s running domestic total to just under $240 million by Sunday, which means that it is all but certain to overtake the original Twister’s lifetime domestic haul in the next few days. The top five was rounded out by the 15th-anniversary re-release of stop-motion maverick Henry Selick’s Coraline, which is expected to generate a handsome $7 million-plus across the weekend, after generating $2.7 million on Friday. Coraline concluded its original 2009 run with nearly $80 million, and if it's lucky, the animated hit might finally be able to pass the $100 million mark by the end of its re-release. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

