The latest installment in the Alien franchise earned positive reviews and an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coraline's anniversary re-release managed to land in the top 5 this weekend.

More than a decade after Prometheus delivered the Alien franchise’s top domestic box office debut, with a $51 million haul across its first three days of release, director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus settled for the number two spot with an estimated $41 million opening. The film serves as an “interquel” set between the events of director Ridley Scott’s landmark original Alien film, and James Cameron’s equally celebrated sequel, Aliens. It’s also the latest in a long line of reboots/spin-offs that the long-running science-fiction series has attempted over the years.

The franchise began in 1979, with Scott’s classic original, which grossed nearly $190 million worldwide. Aliens, released in 1986, generated around the same amount as well. The franchise peaked with the divisive Prometheus, which grossed over $400 million globally. A direct sequel, Alien: Covenant, concluded its run with just under $240 million worldwide in 2017, against a budget of just under $100 million. Alien: Romulus reportedly cost $80 million to produce, which puts it roughly in the same range as the recent Predator prequel, Prey.

The film opened to mostly positive reviews and enthusiastic fan response. It currently sits at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score stands at a slightly better 86%. Alien: Romulus also earned a B+ CinemaScore from the opening day crowds, which isn’t exactly worth screaming about, but is above average for a horror film. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie “has a promising beginning and end, but the middle gets a bit too muddled in nostalgia for this franchise.”

Slipping to the number two spot on the weekend charts for the first time since its debut, Deadpool & Wolverine generated an estimated $29 million, taking its running domestic total to just under the $550 million mark. Having already become the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time, both domestically and worldwide, Deadpool & Wolverine is all but guaranteed to pass the $600 million milestone in the coming days. For the second weekend in a row, the superhero blockbuster fended off a competent challenge from Sony’s It Ends with Us. Starring Blake Lively, the romantic drama added around $24 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total to a hair under $100 million. The film should pass this coveted milestone by Monday.

The fourth spot was claimed by the runaway hit Twisters, which has quietly been stirring up a storm in the shadow of Deadpool & Wolverine. Now in its fifth weekend of release, Twisters grossed almost $10 million, taking its running domestic total to $237 million. In the next week, the film should be able to overtake the original Twister’s $240 million lifetime haul. The top five list was rounded out, in a pleasant surprise, by the 15th anniversary re-release of Focus Features’ Coraline, which generated a massive $11 million across its four-day debut. In its original 2009 run, the film grossed $16 million in its first weekend and tapped out with just under $80 million. Thanks to this re-release haul, however, its total domestic haul is within touching distance of the $85 million mark.

