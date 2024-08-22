The Big Picture Alien: Romulus grosses $118 million worldwide in 5 days, on track to surpass previous installment.

Critics praise Romulus as visually stunning and narratively satisfying addition to Alien franchise.

Romulus faces unexpected Box Office competition from re-release of Coraline, celebrating 15-year anniversary.

Alien: Romulus' impressive start to life in the Box Office continues as Fede Álvarez's interquel surpasses the $50 million mark at the US Box Office. Add that to the international haul of $68 million and the movie has already reached an eye-catching $118 million worldwide in just five days. Given its reported budget of $80 million, executives will surely be pleased that the target doubling of investment will be hit very soon, with just $40 million left to take before that becomes a reality for Romulus.

The newest installment in the beloved franchise is well on its way to catching the previous addition in Alien: Covenant, with the 2017 release earning a grand total of $238 million worldwide. With plenty of time still left in theaters, it would be remarkable if Romulus were to fall short of this figure, although the over $10 million per day run of its opening weekend has dropped by over 50% in the subsequent days. Nevertheless, should the movie continue to pick up several million per day and continue its current rate, Romulus will likely have overtaken Covenant come the end of its theatrical cycle.

This success is no coincidence either, with many citing the film as a fantastic addition to the franchise and one that's both visually grabbing and narratively satisfying. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime said:

"Álvarez, along with cinematographer Galo Olivares (Gretel & Hansel), find a smart look for this film, creating a lived-in vibe that feels both futuristic and outdated. There’s a strange comfort for the viewer as they step onto these ships that look oddly familiar to fans of this series."

'Alien: Romulus' Has Found an Unlikely Box Office Challenger

Sure, the smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine and the controversial adaptation It Ends with Us have stolen much of the limelight at the Box Office this August. However, that hasn't stopped an unlikely competition appearing all the way from 2009 to offer competition to Alien: Romulus. That competition comes in the form of Coraline, The Henry Selick-helmed stop-motion flick that took audiences by storm 15 years ago. In fact, it is those very 15 years that have led to the movie's re-release, with the anniversary celebrated by a triumphant return to theaters and many millions in ticket sales.

Alien: Romulus has officially surpassed $50 million at the domestic Box Office. You can catch Álvarez's interquel right now in theaters.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

