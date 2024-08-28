It took just over a week, but Alien: Romulus has now overtaken the entire domestic box office total of its predecessor in the long-running science-fiction franchise, Alien: Covenant. Released in 2017, the movie was seen as an under-performer, especially in comparison to its own precursor, 2012’s Prometheus. That being said, Alien: Covenant received positive reviews, and appeared to reignite interest in the series after several years of false hope. Alien: Romulus is further fueling fan appreciation with its strong box office run so far; the movie is already the fourth-biggest hit of the franchise, and the third-biggest in the main series.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus has grossed $74.3 million domestically in just 11 days of release. By comparison, Alien: Covenant generated $74.2 million domestically in nearly 100 days of release. Directed by franchise overlord Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant had a respectable $36 million debut, but dropped like an anvil on the following weekend. It could never recover. Alien: Romulus, on the other hand, debuted with $42 million, but also had a rather hefty second-weekend drop.

Alien Movies Domestic Box Office Prometheus $126 million Aliens $85 million Alien: Romulus $74.3 million (and counting) Alien: Covenant $74.2 million Alien $64 million Alien 3 $55 million Alien: Resurrection $47 million

Somewhat surprisingly, the movie is doing well in overseas markets, particularly China. Alien: Romulus has generated over $150 million from international markets so far, for a cumulative global run of $226 million. In its third weekend, the movie should be able to overtake Alien: Covenant globally as well. But before that, it will pass AVP: Alien Vs. Predator’s $80 million domestic haul, and will then set its sights on overtaking the second film’s $85 million lifetime haul. The franchise’s highest-grossing installment, both domestically and worldwide, remains Prometheus. Also directed by Scott, the movie made around $125 million domestically and over $400 million worldwide.

'Alien: Romulus' Has Been Described As An "Inter-quel"

Combined, the Alien franchise has generated around $650 million domestically and over $1.8 billion worldwide. Alien: Romulus is set between the events of Scott’s seminal first film, and James Cameron’s equally beloved sequel, Aliens. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews. It holds an 80% “fresh” approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime praising its ambitions, but criticizing it for its over-reliance on nostalgia.

Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, it’s the cheapest film in the franchise since 2007’s Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, which reportedly cost $40 million. Minus the spin-offs, it’s the cheapest one since 1997’s Alien: Resurrection, which reportedly cost $70 million to produce. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.