The Big Picture Alien: Romulus includes Easter eggs for other Alien movies as well as the video game Alien: Isolation.

Alien: Isolation convinced Fede Álvarez that a modern Alien project could recapture what made the original terrifying.

The Romulus production team placed replicas of Isolation's emergency phone booths throughout the film.

Alien: Romulus is a love letter to the Alien franchise in all its grim glory. The legacy sequel's various Easter eggs reference almost every previous movie in the series, be it through the surprise appearance of a character from Ridley Scott's seminal Alien, a story structure based on James Cameron's equally lauded Aliens, or nods to the divisive Alien: Resurrection and Prometheus. If one needs any further proof of director/co-writer Fede Álvarez’s dedication to this space horror saga, look no further than what he cites as one of his key inspirations for Romulus: Alien: Isolation, a 2014 video game that Álvarez's installment also tips its hat to.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

How Did 'Alien: Isolation' Influence 'Alien: Romulus'?

Set 15 years after the events of the original Alien, Alien: Isolation follows Amanda Ripley (Andrea Deck), the adult daughter of trailblazing protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), as she pursues a potential lead about her mother's disappearance. Amanda's investigation takes her aboard the derelict Sevastopol space station and plants her squarely in the path of a rampaging xenomorph.

During an interview with the Inside Total Film podcast, Álvarez explained the creative connection between Romulus and Isolation, a game he first played while shooting his sophomore feature film, Don’t Breathe. According to Álvarez:

"Alien: Isolation was kind of what made me see that Alien could truly be terrifying and done well [today]. At the time, I was like, F***, if I could do anything, I would love to do Alien and scare the audience again with that creature and those environments."

How Does 'Alien: Romulus' Reference the 'Alien: Isolation' Video Game?

Indeed, Romulus shares Isolation’s oppressively claustrophobic and constantly threatening atmosphere — which Isolation styles after the 1979 movie that started it all. Beyond those similarities, Romulus includes a direct visual callback to the game. Isolation players can save their progress by activating wall-mounted emergency phones scattered throughout the space station. The Romulus production team replicated those phone designs and integrated them into the film's own xenomorph-infested space station.

Fede Álvarez Explains Why THAT 'Alien: Romulus' Birth Scene Is a Bloodbath Despite how unnatural the film's most gruesome scene is, the director wanted it to mimic its real world counterpart.

Recreating the phone systems is a subtle nod on Álvarez's part, but their presence in Isolation contributes to the game's success as a nail-biting survival horror piece. All games have save points, but manual ones like Isolation's are a tradition usually reserved for older games. Instead of the save-at-will ability offered by most modern developers, an Isolation player's successful progress depends on them evading various threats long enough to reach each save point. Then, they must survive walking to the phone and starting the save process — and wait the longest three seconds of their lives for the save to finish, hoping that a deadly xenomorph doesn’t pop out of nowhere and erase their unsaved progress (and jump scare them into the ceiling). This small detail increases the game's tension and immersion.

The 'Alien: Isolation' Emergency Phones Foreshadow 'Alien: Romulus's Set Pieces

Image via 20th Century Studios

Spotting one of Isolation's emergency phones in Romulus also indicates that an important story event is on the horizon, a longstanding game mechanic Álvarez mimics by placing Romulus’s replica phones in specific locations. “In the game," the director told Inside Total Film, "every time you knew there’s a phone you’d go, ‘F***, I’m about to go into some bad set-piece.’ It’s the same thing here. You’ll see they’re planted strategically throughout the film. When you see the phone, it’s like: brace for impact.”

Keen-eyed Isolation players might recognize the phones as a sign to prepare themselves, but the props are naturally integrated into the Romulus set and don't distract from the bigger events unfolding. As far as Easter eggs go, it's an excellent one, especially since Isolation's impact on Álvarez has almost come full circle: Steam Charts reported a massive uptick in Isolation sales during the month of August, a surge likely tied to Romulus earning the franchise's second-best opening weekend box office. A stellar horror game that honors its franchise predecessors and inspired Álvarez to tackle the newest Alien movie, Alien: Isolation deserves this resurgence as much as its creative offspring deserves its box office haul.

