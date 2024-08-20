Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus.

Writer-director Fede Álvarez knows how to save the best for last. His 2013 Evil Dead remake gave fans quite a fright with the introduction of The Abomination amid a rain of blood as the final monster for Jane Levy's Mia to face down after her friends' souls were claimed. When it came time to breathe life into yet another dormant horror franchise, he applied the same approach to deliver a memorable scare that would stick with audiences well after viewing. In a spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, he explained the similarities between his Deadite-filled gore fest and the ending of his new Xenomorph-heavy sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus.

Set between Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron's all-time great sequel Aliens, Romulus focuses on a group of young space colonists, played by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, seeking a better life beyond the reach of the Weyland-Yutani corporation. On the way to their destination, they scavenge a derelict space station and unwittingly stumble upon the greatest threat in the universe, the Xenomorphs. Faces are hugged, chests are burst, and by the end, only Rain (Spaeny) and her surrogate android brother Andy (Jonsson) are left to continue the journey. Similar to Mia, however, they only make it out after surviving an encounter with a twisted Xenmorph-human hybrid lifeform known only as the Offspring, which Kay (Merced) unwittingly gave birth to.

The similarities between the Offspring and the Abomination and their connection to their respective stories felt natural for Álvarez. Romulus's ending was born out of the same urge to give audiences one final shock before they leave the theater. Audiences have been extremely responsive to that approach from what the director has seen so far too. He said:

"It is something that is our natural tendency. If you look at Evil Dead, it is exactly the same ending. An abomination rises from hell. It is actually similar. I would love to see a meme of The Abomination and The Offspring sharing a coffee and a cigarette. They're very similar creatures and approached in a quite similar way technically. I knew that I wanna make sure that I would save the most radical, the most scary stuff for the end. I had this perverse enjoyment of imagining the audience thinking the movie’s over, having heard it gets really scary and thinking it wasn't that scary, and then suddenly an alarm triggered — boom — and they go, 'Oh f—k, here we go.' That's what I felt last night, particularly because I'm happy that people have been hyping that ending.

'Alien: Romulus' Takes Plenty of Cues From 'Aliens'

Close

On the whole, Álvarez and his collaborator Rodo Sayagues were inspired by the claustrophobic, slow-burn paranoia of the hit video game Alien: Isolation when making Romulus. In terms of film influences, however, the director largely stuck to the structure of Cameron's Aliens, taking time to get audiences familiar with each character to make their deaths all the more impactful when they inevitably happen. Practical effects, like a "real" Xenomorph on set and extensive Chestburster puppeteering efforts, were also employed to capture the same feeling of the older films. The ending, in his mind, also played into the escalating nature of the 1986 classic. "I think people think it is the whole flying acid, [or] the elevator shaft, which is pretty intense, and I'm very proud of all that stuff, but it's more Aliens than Alien, with that ending: adventure, shooting, action, horror."

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned here at Collider for our full spoiler interview with Álvarez and check out our review of the film here.

