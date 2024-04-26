The Big Picture Director Fede Álvarez teases fans with a creepy behind-the-scenes video of Alien: Romulus' facehugger.

The upcoming film picks up between Alien and Aliens, promising gut-busting horror with a new cast.

Scott praises Álvarez's vision for the franchise, utilizing practical effects to make the facehugger truly eerie.

It’s creepy, it’s crawly, and it’s just a little bit too real for us. Director Fede Álvarez recently shared a behind-the-scenes video on his X account that shows off one of Alien: Romulus’ facehuggers and we couldn’t be more unsettled. Celebrating the so-dubbed Alien Day, which marks the theatrical return of the classic Ridley Scott-helmed film that started it all, Álvarez shared a clip of one of the many facehuggers that audiences will meet when Romulus attacks cinemas on August 16. The short video shows the little dude speed-crawling its way around the floor of the set, even managing to walk over an obstacle with ease. Along with the snapshot, Álvarez captioned his post,

“Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody!”

Álvarez’s post is the latest tease of what’s to come from the freshest title to enter the franchise, which has already been hailed by Scott as "f***ing great." That’s quite a lofty compliment from the man who kicked off the sci-fi horror film series back in 1979, and who would return to helm the last two titles, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. But, it’s completely understandable why Scott has nothing but words of praise for Álvarez’s vision as the new-to-the-franchise director enlisted the help of the original production’s special effects team to get the job done. Their handiwork is on full display in the short clip as the facehugger is completely controlled by a remote, making it much creepier than CGI could ever accomplish.

What Do We Know About ‘Alien: Romulus’

Close

While much of the film is being kept under wraps, we do know that the story will pick up between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. The movie stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla) as one of the crew members aboard a doomed spacecraft that comes into contact with the extraterrestrial terrors. From what we’ve seen in first looks and what was reported at CinemaCon, the movie is going to take a hard turn towards horror, with plenty of gut-busting sequences to keep audiences on edge. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Archie Renaux (Upgraded), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything), and Aileen Wu.

Check out Álvarez’s video below, but be prepared because it will absolutely haunt your nightmares. Learn more about the upcoming film here in our all-encompassing guide to Alien: Romulus.