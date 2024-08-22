The Big Picture Director Fede Álvarez shot Alien: Romulus in relatively chronological order, a rare method that actors appreciated for character development.

Set construction played a key role, with larger sets being built as filming progressed to match the story's scope.

The sci-fi horror film which fits between AIien and Aliens is now playing in cinemas for a suspenseful experience.

If you, like Collider’s Steve Weintraub, heard the rumors that Fede Álvarez shot Alien: Romulus in chronological order, we’re here to tell you that — for the most part — it’s true. While most movies aren’t shot in the way that the story progresses, the Don’t Breathe director recently shared with Weintraub that he tried to keep Romulus as in line as possible. Certain aspects, like set construction, fell into place, with the bigger pieces needed toward the end of the movie, giving the director the ability to shoot as his characters walked through the plot one day into the next.

“Most movies jump back and forward, they do the end at the beginning, go back. They tend to do all the location work first, and then you move to the stage, et cetera,” Álvarez explained, going on to break down what Romulus’ shooting schedule looked like. He told Collider:

“Our movie is probably not literally every day, but it’s like this: you do day one, day three, day two, day four, day five, day seven, maybe day six. We do advance like this throughout the whole movie. I think exceptions might have been the first day was the big city, the colony Jackson Star. We did a few days of that, then after we’re done, we did the interior of her waking up because that was going on stage. We did the location work first, but that’s on the same day. It’s technically chronological in a way — these first three days are the first day in the story and so on, so forth. That’s definitely how I did it. There might have been some realities of some set that is not ready. So, you jump ahead a few minutes in the story and then back two minutes. But for the most part, it has been all chronological.”

'Alien: Romulus' Is an Experience Everyone Can Get Behind

Not only was Álvarez happy about the opportunity to move through Romulus chronologically, but the director said it was also appreciated by the others involved with the production — specifically the actors. It allotted them more time to understand their characters and the drive that led to their personal choices. He explained:

“I know one of those signs for the line producer to go, do you really need to do it that way? But it makes sense. Everybody prefers that — the actors prefer that. The actors always take some time to get into their character. They want to find out who they are and play the way that they’re gonna play it. You hide the inconsistencies of everything when you go chronologically because the character changes as the actor finds their character. What happens sometimes that I notice a lot — you start the movie and then at some point in the movie, the character changes a little bit because happens to be the first day of shooting. That is, you shot the midpoint of the story at the beginning. So, there’s a strange moment there and then back. It helps me to go through a real adventure with the characters. The actors go through the same adventure.”

Location Was Key for 'Alien: Romulus'

Much of Romulus was shot on sets and inside of buildings, something that also played into the chronological order of filming. Understanding that he was lucky for the largely set-based production, Álvarez said:

“Sometimes it’s not possible. If it was a location movie, forget about it. Once you’re in a location, you had better get all [the] work done that you have in that place because once you leave, you’ll never come back. But here, because it’s mostly stage work, it was totally doable. We just hop from one stage to another.”

Digging into how set construction played an incredibly important part in the progress of filming, Álvarez added:

“It makes sense because you build the bigger idea that the movie should escalate in scope. So, your biggest sets are later in the movie. So, you start shooting while those sets are not ready. As you progress, you get closer and closer to shoot on those sets and they get ready by the time you need them. It made sense here. It was totally doable.”

Watch the actors slip more and more into character as Alien: Romulus is now playing in cinemas. Don't miss the rest of our spoiler-filled chat with Álvarez here at Collider and below is our spoiler-free conversation with the cast.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

