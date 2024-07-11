The Big Picture Get ready for Alien: Romulus with new Pop! figures featuring Rain and Andy, plus two Xenomorphs.

The film will focus on practical effects, bringing the claustrophobic sci-fi scares front and center.

Alien: Romulus is set to debut in theaters on August 16 — secure your collectibles now before the invasion.

It's almost time for the Xenomorphs to burst onto the big screen again with Alien: Romulus, the franchise's ninth installment from Evil Dead 2013 mastermind Fede Álvarez. Before he can bring viewers back to space where no one can hear them scream, Funko looks to invoke cries of joy instead with a new line of Pop! figures celebrating the sci-fi horror. Collider is thrilled to exclusively share the first look at all four new collectibles, including two new survivors fans will see on-screen, and the classic extraterrestrial menace represented with two super Pop! figures. The whole line is available for pre-sale now.

Leading the new collection is the character who has appeared throughout most of the promotional material for Romulus, Rain Carradine. She's played by Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny and is described as a tough-as-nails survivor who becomes the heart and soul of the film alongside her surrogate little brother Andy, portrayed by David Jonsson. It's fitting that the pair both received figures as Álvarez has previously described the tight-knit relationship they share after Rain's father left the Synthetic Andy behind as a caretaker after his death. Rain's figure is armed with a rifle to fight off the alien threat, while Andy is unarmed and with a worried look on his face. Their uniforms also appear to sport the logo of the infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Both figures retail for $14.99 USD.

Meanwhile, the two six-inch tall Super Pop! figures, which will sell for $24.99 USD, show the Xenomorph in different states of being. One shows the alien beast perfectly healthy and with teeth bared as it prepares to catch its prey, while the other sports some nasty burns, only appearing angrier after being injured. The new Alien installment has an emphasis on practical effects to bring the hulking extraterrestrials to life, even rehiring many of the same effects folks who helped with puppeteering the original Xenomorph in Ridley Scott's 1979 horror masterpiece. Drawing comparisons to both that film and the video game Alien: Isolation, Romulus will put its creature front and center for some claustrophobic sci-fi scares.

What to Expect From 'Alien: Romulus'

Close

While few specifics are known about the plot of Alien: Romulus, it's been teased as a stripped-down, standalone back-to-basics horror feature akin to the original taking place between the first and second films of the franchise. Facehuggers and chestbursters will help terrorize the new survivors aboard their station, with Wētā Workshop also contributing to the gut-busting practical effects. The crew facing the Xenomorph threat, including Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Archie Reneaux, and Aileen Wu among others, are also a group of space colonizers with even less preparation for such a problem this time around, changing up the dynamic. All of that comes together in a package that has earned emphatic stamps of approval from both Scott and Aliens helmer James Cameron.

Pre-sale for the Alien: Romulus Funko Pop! figures is now available. The film itself will debut in theaters on August 16, meaning there's plenty of time to secure these new collectibles before the Xenomorphs invade the big screen once again. Get an exclusive look at the figures in the gallery above and visit our helpful guide here for everything to know about Álvarez's new installment in the sci-fi horror franchise.