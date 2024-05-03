The Big Picture For the first time, CCXP has expanded to Mexico City to showcase the best in pop culture beyond Brazil.

Expect big panels with stars like Antony Starr & teasers from films like Alien: Romulus & Furiosa.

Displays include Inside Out 2, Joker: Folie à Deux & Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

For the first time ever, Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) has gone beyond the borders of Brazil. With the San Diego Comic-Con-inspired event growing in popularity since its inception in 2014, the biggest films, shows, and stars have expanded the festivities out to Mexico City this year with a showcase of everything pop culture for a new audience. Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub is on the ground to moderate our Directors on Directing panel with Louis Leterrier, Jon Watts, and Tim Miller, but he was also able to snap a few pictures from the exclusive displays and activations for anyone at home.

CCXP MX will aim to replicate the offerings of the Brazil arm of the convention. Throughout this weekend (May 3 through May 5), panels will run featuring big names, including The Boys favorite Antony Starr, Borderlands director Eli Roth, and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, discussing some of their latest projects. The event will no doubt play host to several teasers, new posters, and other reveals that will break throughout the coming days and set the course for the near future of television and film. There are plenty of other goodies to explore on the grounds too, with gaming, anime, and much more represented in spades. Movies are especially well represented though, with the biggest activations covering everything from Fede Álvarez's sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus to Pixar's emotional animated sequel Inside Out 2.

'Alien: Romulus'

Close

Romulus, the much-anticipated return of the Alien franchise under the steady hand of the Evil Dead director, came to the floor with an activation built to replicate the feeling of being stuck in the nightmarish franchise. The walk-through display recreates the claustrophobic halls of a derelict space station or base, complete with a pair of facehuggers that can be seen on the far wall. It's a chilling representation of what to expect from the new film, starring Cailee Spaeny as one member of a group of civilian colonizers who face down the most terrifying threat the galaxy has ever known. The film doesn't hit theaters until August 16, though Álvarez has already earned the stamp of approval from series originator Ridley Scott, which indicates fans are in for a bloody good time.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Close

George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rolled into CCXP MX with space that fully showcased the carnage of the wasteland. The series's vehicular combat is on display with Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa leading the pack with Chris Hemsworth's tyrannical Dementus shown on the opposite wall from her leading his gang in a charge after her. They'll clash constantly throughout the title as it explores a younger Furiosa's origins from the moment she was ripped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers to the moments that mold her into the strong-willed leader played by Charlize Theron. Also looming is the returning Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), the leader of the Citadel who wars with Dementus for supremacy. The film takes over theaters this month on May 24.

'Inside Out 2'

Close

Attendees were also allowed inside young Riley's (Kensington Tallman) mind at the Inside Out 2 display to check out all the new emotions she'll now have to deal with as a teenager. Things are getting quite crowded behind the wheel, with Maya Hawke's Anxiety leading the newcomers alongside Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulous), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). It's a far cry from the nine new emotions that were considered at one point, but they're more than enough to make growing up and navigating high school a significant challenge for Riley. They join the returning five emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale), in what's built to be another heartfelt, coming-of-age adventure releasing on June 14.

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Close

Joker: Folie à Deux came to CCXP MX with a sleek display that fits the style of Todd Phillips's blockbuster and a photo opportunity for fans to put a big smile on their faces. A QR code set under one of the lamps links everyone to a special filter for social media that allows the user to imagine themselves as the crown prince of crime. One of the most anticipated sequels to drop in 2024, the film will arrive in theaters on October 4 and sees Joaquin Phoenix joined by Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel, one of Arthur Fleck's fellow Arkham Asylum patients and his new partner in crime/love interest. Together, they'll bust out of their cells and gad about Gotham, indulging in Arthur's delusions as the film becomes a full-on musical for the ages.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'