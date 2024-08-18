The Big Picture Alien: Romulus earns $108 million globally, becoming a hit for the Alien franchise after years of dormancy.

The film garners praise from critics and fans, with strong box office numbers in China and other international markets.

With positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ CinemaScore, the movie marks a successful return to the series.

In a long-awaited win for both director Fede Álvarez and the venerable Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus managed to post massive numbers in its global box office debut. The science-fiction thriller delivered the series’ second-biggest debut at the domestic box office, while passing a major milestone globally. Alien: Romulus serves as an “interquel” between director Ridley Scott’s classic original Alien film, and James Cameron’s equally celebrated sequel, Aliens.

With $41.5 million domestically and another $66 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at around $108 million. The unexpected bump in international numbers can be credited to a surprisingly solid debut in China, where the movie made over $20 million across the weekend. Alien: Romulus also delivered strong numbers in Korea and several European territories. All in all, it’s an encouraging result for the franchise, which had mostly remained dormant for the past few years.

The last installment, Alien: Covenant, concluded its global run with just under $240 million, against a reported budget of less than $100 million. Released in 2017 and directed by Scott himself, Alien: Covenant served as a direct follow-up to Scott’s ambitious but divisive 2012 reboot, Prometheus. That film remains something of a pinnacle for the franchise, having grossed over $125 million domestically and more than $400 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $125 million.

The Alien Franchise Has Grossed Over $1.6 Billion Worldwide

The Alien franchise began in 1979, with Scott’s classic original, which grossed nearly $190 million worldwide. Released in 1986, Cameron’s Aliens generated a little over $180 million globally. A string of subpar sequels and crossovers, such as Alien: Resurrection and AVP: Alien Vs. Predator, followed in the next few decades. But the series proved to be difficult to resuscitate for several reasons, primarily audience apathy. Produced on a reported budget of $80 million — this is on the moderate side of things — Alien: Romulus has received an encouraging response from both critics and fans.

The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score standing at a slightly better 86%. Alien: Romulus also earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the film “has a promising beginning and end, but the middle gets a bit too muddled in nostalgia for this franchise.”

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, Alien: Romulus is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

