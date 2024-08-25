Call it a sequel, a prequel, a reboot, or even an “interquel;” it's up in the air. But you can definitely call it a hit. Despite suffering a hefty drop in its second weekend of release domestically, Alien: Romulus passed an important global box office milestone. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the movie serves as a sequel to Ridley Scott’s seminal original film, Alien, and a prequel to James Cameron’s equally beloved follow-up, Aliens. Having been released decades after those films, Alien: Romulus has now overtaken their lifetime global hauls.

The movie grossed around $16 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office and another $41 million from overseas markets. This takes its running domestic haul to $72 million, and its total overseas revenue to $152 million. Alien: Romulus has now grossed a cumulative global total of $225 million, and still has several overseas markets left to open. Produced on a reported budget of around $80 million, the movie, in one fell swoop, passed Alien’s $186 million global haul, Aliens’ $183 million global haul, and also the $158 million lifetime global haul of David Fincher’s divisive Alien 3. It should be noted that in 2024 dollars, all three films would’ve earned significantly more.

This weekend, Alien: Romulus also overtook Alien: Resurrection’s $160 million lifetime haul, and the $172 million worldwide total of AVP: Alien Vs. Predator. In just a few days, the film will also shoot past the $238 million that Alien: Covenant concluded its theatrical run with, cementing itself as the second-biggest installment in the long-running science-fiction franchise’s history. The top-grossing Alien movie — both domestically and worldwide — remains Prometheus. Also directed by Scott, the film grossed around $125 million domestically, and just over $400 million worldwide in 2012.

The 'Alien' Franchise Has Grossed Just Under $2 Billion Worldwide

Alien: Romulus debuted to mostly positive reviews — it holds an 80% “fresh” rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It has also earned an 86% audience score on RT, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the film “has a promising beginning and end," but criticized the middle portion for being too nostalgia-driven Starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, Alien: Romulus is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets below.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts

