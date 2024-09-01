Released at the tail-end of the summer movie season, Alien: Romulus has proven to be a nifty little hit. Unlike the Ghostbusters series, which remains more popular domestically than in international markets, the Alien franchise has accumulated fans across the globe. And the performance of Alien: Romulus is a testament to that fact. While the movie has done very well in stateside theaters, it has grossed over twice as much internationally, and this might just help it eventually become the franchise’s top-grossing installment.

With over $90 million domestically and another $194 million from overseas markets, Alien: Romulus’ cumulative global haul now stands at an excellent $283 million. What makes these figures all the more impressive is the fact that Alien: Romulus was produced on a reported budget of around $80 million, which is a fraction of what studios normally allocate for franchise films. With this, the long-running Alien franchise is about to pass the $2 billion mark in combined global box office revenue.

Having begun in 1979 with director Ridley Scott’s iconic first film, the series has had a rather unpredictable time at the box office. While James Cameron’s sequel, Aliens, was equally beloved and commercially successful, subsequent installments have mostly been met with a combination of apathy and derision. David Fincher has essentially disowned Alien 3, which made nearly $160 million worldwide, while the two spin-off movies — AVP: Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem — have generated a combined total of $300 million worldwide but earned terrible reviews.

Can 'Alien: Romulus' Beat 'Prometheus'?

It’s only a matter of days before Alien: Romulus, which is set between the events of Alien and Aliens, passes the $300 million mark. With $283 million worldwide — $285 million if you factor in Monday’s domestic projections — the movie has now comfortably settled into the number two spot on the franchise’s all-time rankings. Prometheus, also directed by Scott, remains the series’ top-grossing film, with around $125 million domestically and a little over $400 million worldwide. It remains to be seen if Alien: Romulus can pass both these benchmarks.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews and appears to have settled at an 80% approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn. You can watch it in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts

