Disney / 20th Century’s Alien: Romulus has crossed a significant milestone at the global box office, passing the $300 million mark this weekend. With an estimated $13.7 million grossed internationally over the weekend, the film’s total stands at an impressive $217.2 million internationally and $314.4 million globally, making it the second-highest-grossing movie in the Alien franchise.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus has also been a critical success, currently holding an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, the film is still drawing audiences into theaters as it heads toward its October PVOD release. Set 20 years after the original Alien film, the story follows a group of young space colonizers who encounter the terrifying Xenomorph while scavenging a derelict space station as they attempt to escape for a better life. In typical Alien fashion, things go dramatically wrong and very, very quickly.

How Successful Is 'Alien: Romulus'?

Though still nearly $100 million short of the 2012 prequel Prometheus, which remains the top earner in the series, Romulus has made waves in just three weeks in theaters. For context, the original Alien grossed $186 million in 1979, which would translate to $291 million today when adjusted for inflation. While Romulus may not have reached the heights of Prometheus, its box office performance is well ahead of Alien: Covenant, which grossed a much lower total and received a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences. The success of Romulus, however, should make greenlighting any potential follow-up in the franchise a near certainty after the positive reviews and financial success of the film.

Outperforming Covenant was key for Romulus, as the 2017 film’s reception left doubts about the franchise’s continued viability. However, Romulus has reignited fan enthusiasm, proving that the appetite for more Alien stories is alive and well. The film’s ability to maintain daily domestic earnings of over $1.4 million, paired with its likely continued international success, suggests that it could further close the gap on Prometheus over the coming weeks.

The question remains: Can Alien: Romulus surpass Prometheus and claim the title of the franchise’s highest-grossing installment? With positive word of mouth and strong box office legs, it’s possible the film will continue its rise through the ranks of the iconic sci-fi horror series.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as Romulus continues its box office journey.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

