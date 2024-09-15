This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Alien: Romulus continues its impressive run at the global box office, now grossing an estimated $330.7 million worldwide after five weekends. Of that total, $101.3 million comes from domestic earnings, while $229.4 million is from international markets. In China, it remains the #1 non-local film, contributing $104.2 million to the film's international total. Other key markets like Germany, Australia, and Brazil show strong holds, helping the film maintain its momentum.

The movie follows a group of young space colonizers who, while scavenging what they believe to be a derelict space station, end up finding their worst nightmare as they come face to face with the deadliest creature in the universe, the Xenomorph. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the movie also stars the likes of Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and David Jonsson.

Is 'Alien: Romulus' Worth Watching?

Collider's Ross Bonaime felt the film was slightly too reverential and derivative of the movies that came before it in the Alien series, but he did single out the cast for praise, in particular the performances of Spaeny (as Rain Carradine) and Jonsson (as the android Andy, who undergoes a radical shift within the story we're shown on screen.)

"Romulus also works because of its cast, particularly Spaeny and Jonsson. Their dynamic shifts and changes as the film goes along, from lifelong friends to questioning each other’s motivations and everywhere in between. Spaeny’s Rain is clever, always aware of the nightmare she’s in, but also of the nightmare she’ll be trapped in when/if she gets back to the colony. Rain is essentially our Ripley surrogate; however, while Sigourney Weaver played this lead role with intense assuredness and strength, Spaeny’s fear and uncertainty of how to act adds an interesting layer to this type of character. But it’s Jonsson who is the star of this show, playing Andy as an android who has to balance what is best for his closest friend and what is right for the company he was made for. As the humans he’s stuck with make questionable choices, Andy takes emotion out of the equation, counterbalancing the stupid decisions the humans can’t help but lean towards with their “hearts” and “consciences.” Because Andy is balancing between humanity and his android impulses, we get a character who goes from being genuinely uncertain about his place in this world to terrifyingly focused on his quest."

Alien: Romulus is still playing in theatres now.