It’s no secret that the majority of Disney’s biggest hits this year are essentially inherited titles from 20th Century Studios. But while Deadpool & Wolverine was always expected to do well, the science-fiction horror “interquel” Alien: Romulus, and the soft reboot Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have emerged as pleasant surprises. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes concluded its global run with a hair under $400 million, which was seen as a solid result, all things considered. And now, Alien: Romulus is teetering at the edge of its own box office milestone.

With $103 million domestically and another $238 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $341 million. All that remains to be seen is if it has enough gas in the tank to pass the $350 million milestone before it taps out. Even if it doesn’t, there’s no denying that Alien: Romulus is a hit worth celebrating for Disney. Not only did it greatly improve upon the performance of its predecessor, Alien: Covenant, it is now the second-biggest hit in the long-running franchise’s history.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus is set between the events of Ridley Scott’s seminal original film, Alien, and its equally beloved sequel, Aliens, directed by James Cameron. Both those movies made less than $200 million worldwide, but they were released decades ago. The more recent Covenant, also directed by Scott, grossed an underwhelming $238 million globally, against a reported budget of just under $100 million. Covenant served as a direct follow-up to Prometheus, which was also directed by Scott. A prequel to the first Alien, Prometheus remains the top-grossing film of the franchise, and the only installment to crack the $400 million mark worldwide.

The Alien Franchise Is Nearing a Milestone Of Its Own

The Alien franchise is among the most resilient that Hollywood has ever produced, having survived not only critically panned flops but also largely forgotten spin-offs. The series is on the verge of passing $2 billion in cumulative global box office revenue, although with $26 million separating it from that milestone, the chances of it achieving this goal look slim at this stage. Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Alien: Romulus opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 80% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn.

You can watch Alien: Romulus in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts

