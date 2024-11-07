Grab your Pulse Rifle and get ready for an otherworldly adventure, as Alien: Romulus has set its streaming arrival just in time for the next big holiday. Want to fully escape your family’s political ramblings? Now, you have that option with Romulus set to land on Hulu on November 21 — a full week before Thanksgiving. We’re going to see this as Disney’s little holiday gift to us because we certainly weren’t expecting the latest installment in the Alien franchise to land a streaming date so close to its theatrical release on August 16. And, if you’re still looking for the perfect present for the Alien lover in your life, Romulus will arrive in physical form on December 3. If you simply can’t wait until November 21, the movie is currently available for digital at-home purchase.

Set between Ridley Scott’s movie that kicked off the franchise, 1979’s Alien, and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, filmmaker Fede Alvarez picked up the reins for Alien: Romulus and delivered a pulse-pounding, terror-inducing fresh chapter in the series. While Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley may be synonymous with the movies, she was nowhere to be found in the new installment, which featured a lineup of new faces and personalities to the universe.

Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) stars as Rain Carradine, a young woman living in one of Weyland-Yutani’s colonies, who has just been told that her contract with the company was extended. After losing both of her parents, Rain is alone in the world, save for her android brother, Andy (David Jonsson), who her father rebuilt to act as a caretaker and best friend for Rain. Devising a plan with a group of their friends who are equally fed up with essentially being slaves to Weyland-Yutani, the group ventures to one of the corporation’s defunct space stations to get their hands on some cryostasis equipment that will help them reach their final destination. But, upon their arrival, the team quickly realizes they've bitten off way more than they can chew when a nest of predatorial extra-terrestrial creatures hatches, killing them one by one.

The Future of the Alien Franchise

Amassing more than $350 million at the global box office, Romulus made it clear that the Alien franchise was back in a big way. While many fans may have jumped ship following a string of not-so-terrific movies, Alvarez’s perfect blend of gross-out gore, horror, and sci-fi — thanks to a heavy-handed smattering of practical effects and impressive sound design — made us come back for more (no, really I saw this movie 3 times in the theater). Naturally, with all the success and hype, folks are already wondering about the chances of a Romulus sequel, to which 20th Century Studios executive Steve Asbell was happy to respond, saying:

"We're working on a sequel idea right now. We haven't quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we're working on. The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonssson were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

Stay tuned for more information about the impending Alien: Romulus sequel and welcome the chestbursters into your home when the movie arrives on Hulu on November 21.

